Rebel Wolves’ The Blood of Dawnwalker Skips 60FPS on PS5 and Xbox Series X, but 40FPS Might Be the Smarter Bet

The Blood of Dawnwalker will launch on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X without a 60FPS performance mode, topping out at 40FPS in its faster console setting.





The interesting part is why 40FPS may still be a decent compromise, and why that won’t stop the performance-mode argument from getting loud.

➜ The real story: The launch setup suggests Rebel Wolves is prioritizing dynamic 4K and visual consistency over chasing the 60FPS badge, and plenty of console players wanted the choice.

The game arrives September 3, 2026, on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, with its dark fantasy world running on Unreal Engine 5.

Console footage shows two modes on PS5 and Xbox Series X, while PS5 Pro gets the same frame-rate targets with enhanced visual quality.

Hit the Spacelab Technology section for more tech coverage.

The Blood of Dawnwalker PS5 and Xbox Series X Graphics Modes Top Out at 40FPS The setup is straightforward: Quality mode targets 30FPS at dynamic 4K, while Balanced mode targets 40FPS at dynamic 4K. There’s no announced 60FPS option for launch on PS5, PS5 Pro or Xbox Series X. Details for Xbox Series S weren’t included in the console mode breakdown, so its exact performance targets are still a question mark.

Why The Blood of Dawnwalker’s 40FPS Mode Matters for PS5 and Xbox Players Forty frames per second sits in an awkward but useful middle ground between the cinematic feel of 30FPS and the smoother response of 60FPS. On a 120Hz television or monitor, a well-paced 40FPS mode can feel noticeably cleaner than 30FPS, especially during camera movement and combat. That still doesn’t erase the expectation many players now bring to big action games, where a dedicated 60FPS performance mode has become a familiar option. The conversation is also landing while Microsoft is already planning Xbox Project Helix and a broader next-generation gaming strategy, which makes current console limits feel harder to ignore.

The Blood of Dawnwalker Release Date Puts Console Performance Under the Microscope The missing 60FPS mode doesn’t automatically mean the game will feel bad, and a stable 40FPS presentation can be a solid compromise if the frame pacing holds up. What matters at launch is whether combat feels responsive, the open world stays consistent, and the visual tradeoff actually earns those extra pixels. The encouraging part is that the studio is showing console footage before release instead of leaving buyers to discover the performance story on day one. If a 60FPS patch comes later, great, but for September 3 the choice is currently 30 or 40 on the consoles that have been detailed.

FAQs

Will The Blood of Dawnwalker Run at 60FPS on PS5 or Xbox Series X? No 60FPS mode has been announced for launch on PS5, PS5 Pro or Xbox Series X, with the confirmed console modes targeting 30FPS or 40FPS.

What Are The Blood of Dawnwalker’s PS5 and Xbox Series X Graphics Modes? Quality mode targets dynamic 4K at 30FPS, while Balanced mode targets dynamic 4K at 40FPS, and PS5 Pro keeps those frame-rate targets with enhanced visual quality.