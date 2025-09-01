Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Leak Teases an iPhone 17 Pro-Style Camera Bar and Two Sizes

Samsung’s Galaxy S27 Ultra may get its biggest visual change in years, with leaked renders pointing to a wide camera bar that looks a lot like Apple’s recent iPhone design.

But the camera bar may be only half the story, because Samsung could also be preparing two premium sizes and a new magnetic-accessory strategy.

➜ The real story: Samsung may be borrowing Apple’s visual homework, but the more interesting move is giving Galaxy buyers a flagship that doesn’t force everyone into one giant slab.

These are still leaks, not Samsung’s final product announcement, so the camera layout and model names could change before the Galaxy S27 series arrives.

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What the Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Camera Bar Leak Shows The most repeated detail is a horizontal camera plateau stretching across the upper back of the rumored Galaxy S27 Ultra. Two large lenses appear stacked on one side, while another camera and the flash sit inside a pill-shaped section. The layout could also make the phone sit flatter on a table and leave more room for magnetic accessories.

Could Samsung Release the Galaxy S27 Ultra in Two Sizes? Another leak points to two different premium phone sizes, which would be a first for Samsung’s Ultra branding. That could mean a smaller Galaxy S27 Pro beside the full-size Ultra, rather than two identical Ultra models. The rumored Pro version may skip the built-in S Pen, while the larger Ultra keeps Samsung’s signature stylus. It’s a smart way to widen the lineup, especially for people who want flagship cameras without carrying a phone the size of a paperback.

Why the Galaxy S27 Ultra Looks Like an iPhone 17 Pro The resemblance comes from the wide, clean camera bar, a design language Apple has made instantly recognizable. Samsung may also add native Qi2 support, with magnets visible in some of the leaked renders. None of that makes the Galaxy S27 Ultra an iPhone, but it does show how smartphone design is starting to converge around the same practical shapes.

FAQs

What design change is rumored for the Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra? Leaked renders show a possible horizontal camera bar replacing Samsung’s familiar vertical camera layout.

Will the Galaxy S27 Ultra come in two sizes? That’s possible, but the leak may describe a Galaxy S27 Pro and Galaxy S27 Ultra rather than two Ultra-branded phones.