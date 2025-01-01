Shokz OpenFit Air 2 Brings 8-Hour Battery Life and IP55 Protection to Open-Ear Workout Buds

Shokz’s new OpenFit Air 2 earbuds are lighter, tougher, and built for people who want music without sealing off their ears.





The real draw is a lighter 7.2-gram design, up to eight hours of listening, and enough case power to cover a full day without the battery anxiety ritual.

➜ The real story: Shokz isn’t trying to turn open-ear audio into a nightclub in your skull; it’s making the everyday version easier to wear, easier to trust, and much less fussy.

That’s a smart lane for a product category that’s moved beyond runners and cyclists.

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What Are the Shokz OpenFit Air 2 Earbuds? Shokz OpenFit Air 2 uses an open-ear hook design that rests outside the ear canal, so you can still hear traffic, coworkers, or the person asking whether you want oat milk. Each earbud weighs 7.2 grams, and the slimmer shape is designed to stay comfortable during workouts, commutes, and long desk sessions.

Shokz OpenFit Air 2 Battery Life and Workout Features The earbuds deliver up to eight hours on a single charge, while the case stretches total listening time to 36 hours. A 10-minute charge adds up to three hours of listening, which is the kind of math that saves a morning when you forgot to charge anything. IP55 protection gives the earbuds resistance to sweat, dust, and water splashes, although the case isn’t something you should take into the shower. Bluetooth 6.1, multipoint pairing, Fast Pair, Swift Pair, and a find-my-earbuds feature round out the practical stuff.

FAQs

How Much Do Shokz OpenFit Air 2 Earbuds Cost? The Shokz OpenFit Air 2 costs $129.95 and sits above the original OpenFit Air, which launched at $119.95.

Are Shokz OpenFit Air 2 Earbuds Waterproof? They’re IP55-rated for sweat, dust, and water splashes, but they aren’t designed for swimming or showering.