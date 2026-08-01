Sony Xperia 10 VIII Launch Guide: August 24, Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 and the Big US Question

Sony has scheduled a new Xperia product announcement for August 24 at 10 p.m. ET, and all signs point to the Xperia 10 VIII finally stepping into view.

The weirdly interesting part is that the phone may arrive with a processor we already know, while the real upgrade story is hiding everywhere else.

➜ The real story: The Xperia 10 VIII looks less like a spec-sheet flex and more like a test of whether Sony can make a focused midrange phone feel worth caring about in 2026.

That’s a harder challenge than tossing in a newer chip and calling it a day.

Sony has confirmed a new Xperia product announcement for August 25 at 11 a.m. JST, which translates to August 24 at 10 p.m. ET, 9 p.m. CT and 7 p.m. PT. The company hasn’t named the device yet, but the timing lines up neatly with regulatory filings and a fresh benchmark appearance for the Xperia 10 VIII. That makes this one of those launches where the mystery is technically still alive, but it’s already pacing around the room wearing an Xperia badge. Follow the latest technology news on Spacelab.

Sony Xperia 10 VIII Specs: Snapdragon 6 Gen 3, 8GB RAM and Android 16 A device carrying model number XQ-GH54 has appeared on Geekbench with a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chip, 8GB of RAM and Android 16. It posted a single-core score of 871 and a multi-core score of 3,028, but the bigger detail is that the chipset and memory match the Xperia 10 VII. Earlier regulatory information also points to Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth and a returning 3.5mm headphone jack, while the missing 5G details in that filing are better treated as an odd omission than proof the phone lacks 5G. That conservative approach puts Sony on a very different path from the Google Pixel 11 with Tensor G6 and Gemini AI.

Will the Sony Xperia 10 VIII Launch in the US? Right now, a US release looks unlikely. Known Xperia 10 VIII model variants point toward Japan, Europe and other parts of Asia, while no dedicated US model has surfaced, and the Xperia 1 VIII also skipped an official North American launch this year. FCC clearance doesn’t guarantee retail availability, so that filing shouldn’t be read as a secret US comeback. Still, if Sony keeps the price sensible and delivers strong battery life, cameras and the headphone jack, the Xperia 10 VIII could remain one of the few Android phones that still feels built around a specific point of view instead of the same checklist everyone else is using.

FAQs

The Xperia announcement is scheduled for August 24 at 10 p.m. ET in the US, which is August 25 at 11 a.m. JST in Japan.

What Are the Sony Xperia 10 VIII Specs? Early benchmark data points to Snapdragon 6 Gen 3, 8GB of RAM and Android 16. Regulatory information also indicates Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth and a 3.5mm headphone jack.