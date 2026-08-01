The Witcher 4 Is Targeting a 2028 Release, and CD Projekt Red Has a Lot Planned Before Then

CD Projekt Red is targeting 2028 for The Witcher 4, giving the Ciri-led RPG its clearest release window yet.





The wait looks long, but what CD Projekt Red is putting in front of it makes the next two years much more interesting than a simple countdown.

➜ The real story: CD Projekt Red is turning the gap before The Witcher 4 into a full franchise runway, with Geralt back first and more Witcher projects moving in parallel.

If you were hoping to disappear into Ciri’s next adventure in 2027, your gaming backlog just got an extra year of breathing room.

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The Witcher 4 Release Window Targets 2028, but CD Projekt Red Still Has Work Ahead The 2028 target matters because CD Projekt Red had previously said The Witcher 4 wouldn’t arrive before 2027, without giving players a clearer year. The studio has already shown a 2025 Unreal Engine 5 tech demo, but that presentation was about the technology behind the game rather than a finished slice of gameplay. That makes 2028 a useful planning marker, not a date to circle in permanent ink.

The Witcher 3 Songs of the Past Fills the Gap Before The Witcher 4 Before Ciri takes over, Geralt is coming back in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Songs of the Past, a full expansion due in 2027 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. CD Projekt Red is co-developing it with Fool’s Theory, and Gamescom Opening Night Live on August 25 will give players the first real look. The studio is also developing a multiplayer Witcher project codenamed Sirius, although that team was hit by layoffs earlier this month. Put together, CD Projekt Red isn’t leaving fans with two quiet years; it’s trying to make the wait for The Witcher 4 feel like the start of a much bigger rollout.

FAQs

When Is The Witcher 4 Coming Out? CD Projekt Red is targeting a 2028 release for The Witcher 4, but it hasn’t announced a specific month or day.

Is Ciri the Main Character in The Witcher 4? Yes. Ciri is the protagonist of The Witcher 4 and the central character leading the new Witcher saga.