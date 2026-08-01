Uber Eats Is Putting Zipline Drones on the Menu, and 1 Million Daily Deliveries Is the Real Goal

Uber is adding Zipline drones to Uber Eats, with the first deliveries expected later this year and a goal of reaching one million drone deliveries a day by the end of 2029.

The wild part is not seeing dinner float down from the sky, it is what Uber is quietly building underneath the order button.

➜ The real story: Uber doesn't need to become a drone company if it can become the place where every kind of delivery gets matched to the fastest machine available.

Uber Eats and Zipline Drone Delivery Starts in Dallas-Fort Worth The rollout is expected to begin in Dallas-Fort Worth, where Zipline already operates, before expanding into dozens of U.S. cities. Uber says Zipline can get eligible orders to customers in roughly five to ten minutes, which starts making the usual delivery-car loop feel pretty inefficient for a burrito. Uber is also making a strategic investment in Zipline, although the amount has not been disclosed. Zipline already has more than two million deliveries behind it, so this is not a tiny pilot with one nervous drone circling a parking lot.

Why Uber Is Building a Hybrid Delivery Network With Drones, Robots and Couriers Uber is increasingly treating autonomy like a platform problem instead of a hardware problem. Rather than owning every robot, drone or autonomous vehicle, it can plug specialist operators into the Uber network and decide which delivery method makes the most sense for each order. That lines up with the broader shift toward robotics and autonomous systems Spacelab has been tracking, where the real breakthrough is not one flashy machine but a network of machines quietly doing useful work. Human couriers are not disappearing tomorrow, but short suburban trips are exactly where a small autonomous aircraft can start looking more logical than a full-size car.

Zipline and Uber Could Push Drone Delivery Into the Mainstream The timing matters because drone delivery is getting easier to scale in the U.S. as regulators build frameworks for more beyond-visual-line-of-sight operations. DoorDash is already moving with DoorDash Air, while Amazon, Wing and other operators are pushing their own delivery networks. That means Uber and Zipline are not inventing a category so much as trying to become one of the companies that makes it feel normal. If the 2029 target gets anywhere close to reality, drone delivery stops being a tech demo and becomes another everyday option sitting next to pickup, courier delivery and maybe a sidewalk robot.

FAQs

When will Uber Eats Zipline drone delivery start? Uber Eats and Zipline expect the first drone deliveries later in 2026, beginning in existing Zipline markets including Dallas-Fort Worth.

How fast will Zipline deliver Uber Eats orders? Uber says eligible Zipline drone deliveries could reach customers in about five to ten minutes.