Wolf Alice Covered Mazzy Star “Fade Into You” With Anna Calvi and Dove Ellis at Green Man Festival, and It Was Almost Too Perfect Wolf Alice turned Green Man Festival 2026 into a dream-pop crossover by covering Mazzy Star “Fade Into You” with Anna Calvi and Dove Ellis after debuting “Sunday Light” live.

The cover landed after a collaboration already loaded with context, and the way those two songs connected is what made this feel bigger than the usual surprise-guest festival cameo. ➜ The real story: Wolf Alice could’ve treated this as one more tasteful indie-festival detour, but choosing the Mazzy Star song practically engineered to make a Welsh field stare wistfully into the middle distance was almost unfair. Instead, the whole thing worked because the guests, the song choice and the Green Man setting all belonged in the same emotional weather system. For more indie, alternative and live music coverage, head to Spacelab Music. Wolf Alice, Anna Calvi and Dove Ellis Made “Fade Into You” a Green Man Festival Moment Wolf Alice brought Anna Calvi and Dove Ellis onto the Mountain Stage during the Sunday headline set at Glanusk Park, where the trio first performed “Sunday Light” live. The song appears on the War Child Records benefit album HELP(2), created with Ellie Rowsell, Anna Calvi, Dove Ellis and Nilüfer Yanya and released in March. Nilüfer Yanya wasn’t part of the Green Man performance, but “Sunday Light” gave the jump into Mazzy Star a reason to exist beyond random cover roulette. Why the Mazzy Star “Fade Into You” Cover Worked So Well at Green Man Festival “Fade Into You” is one of those songs that can become instant nostalgia bait in the wrong hands, so the smartest move is usually not to overplay it. Wolf Alice already has the dreamy dynamics and slow-burn tension to keep the cover from turning into a tribute-night imitation. Add Anna Calvi and Dove Ellis alongside Ellie Rowsell, and the performance starts to feel less like copying Mazzy Star and more like tracing a shared indie lineage. If the set already has you looking ahead, the Green Man Festival 2027 guide tracks next year, while the Spacelab Music Festival Guide covers the wider festival calendar. FAQs What did Wolf Alice cover at Green Man Festival 2026? Wolf Alice covered Mazzy Star “Fade Into You” with Anna Calvi and Dove Ellis during the Sunday headline set. What is “Sunday Light” by Ellie Rowsell, Anna Calvi, Dove Ellis and Nilüfer Yanya? “Sunday Light” is a War Child Records HELP(2) collaboration, and the Green Man performance marked its first live performance. Where can you find official Wolf Alice music and tour updates? For official music, videos, tour information and updates, visit Wolf Alice.