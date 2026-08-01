WordPress XSS2Shell Flaw Turns One Failed Login Into a Site Takeover Risk

WordPress has patched XSS2Shell, a high-severity flaw in WordPress Core that can turn a failed login into a path toward remote code execution.

The unnerving part is hiding in plain sight: the attack starts where every WordPress site expects bad passwords and background noise.

➜ The real story: WordPress didn’t ship a simple login-page nuisance; it accidentally left several ordinary features close enough together to become an attacker’s relay race.

How the WordPress XSS2Shell Vulnerability Reaches Remote Code Execution XSS2Shell starts on the WordPress login page, where two sanitizers disagree about a carefully formatted username. One parser treats the input as harmless text, while another rebuilds it as live HTML that JavaScript already loaded by WordPress can touch. That creates script execution inside the site origin without requiring an attacker account. The full server takeover chain is narrower: it also needs a logged-in single-site administrator to visit an attacker-controlled page and click once.

How to Fix CVE-2026-64638 and Protect a WordPress Site Update WordPress Core now. WordPress 7.0.3 contains the fix, and patched maintenance releases are available for eligible older branches. Sites with automatic background updates may already be covered, but checking the installed version across every site is worth the minute it takes. No attacks had been publicly confirmed when the flaw was disclosed, so this is a clean chance to patch before the story gets uglier.

FAQs

What Is the WordPress XSS2Shell Vulnerability? XSS2Shell, tracked as CVE-2026-64638, is a WordPress Core login-screen flaw that can run attacker-controlled JavaScript and, under additional conditions, lead to PHP code execution on the server.

Does XSS2Shell Give Hackers Instant Control of a WordPress Site? No. The login-screen XSS requires no account, but the path to remote code execution also requires a logged-in single-site administrator to interact with an attacker-controlled page.