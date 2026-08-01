X Phoenix Algorithm 2026 Just Revealed What Gets Reach, and Likes Are Barely Invited

X just expanded the open-source code behind the Phoenix recommendation system, giving creators a clearer look at how the For You feed predicts which posts deserve reach.

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The part worth paying attention to is buried in the ranking weights: X appears to care much more about whether somebody will pass a post along than whether they simply tap Like.

➜ The real story: The Like button is starting to look less like the main event and more like the polite little nod people give on the way out.

Phoenix looks at recent user behavior, pulls in posts from accounts people follow and accounts they do not, then predicts what each person may do next.

That’s what makes X less of a universal popularity contest and more of a personalized recommendation machine built around likely actions.

X Phoenix Algorithm 2026 Puts Shares Ahead of Likes In the current published configuration, a predicted copy-link share carries a weight of 20, while a predicted Like carries 0.5. Replies, quote posts and DM shares sit at 5, follows at 4 and reposts at 1. But there’s an important catch: these aren’t points added after someone clicks a button. The weights multiply the probability that a specific viewer will take an action, so “40 times a Like” is useful shorthand, not a literal exchange rate for engagement.

X For You Feed Uses Negative Feedback as a Strong Ranking Signal Phoenix also gives negative predictions serious weight. Reports, mutes, “Not interested” actions and blocks can push a recommendation score down, which makes ragebait a much shakier growth plan than the engagement screenshots make it look. X also says these predictions are personalized, so one person disliking a post doesn’t automatically nuke it for everybody else. The practical lesson is refreshingly normal: make things your audience wants more of, not things they want removed from the room.

How Creators Can Get More Reach on X in 2026 The strategy shift is pretty clean: create posts people will want to send, quote, discuss or save for somebody else, instead of treating Likes as the finish line. Timing still matters because the published For You pipeline filters older content during candidate selection, but consistency matters more than obsessing over one magic posting minute. The best social media posting schedule for 2026 is a useful companion here, while the Instagram Algorithm 2026 ranking signals show the same broader trend toward shares and meaningful interaction across platforms. Social algorithms are increasingly asking one basic question: was this interesting enough to do something with?

FAQs

What Matters Most to the X Algorithm in 2026? Phoenix predicts what each viewer is likely to do, with current published weights giving copy-link shares, replies, quotes, DM shares and follows more influence than Likes.

Does One Report Cancel Out Hundreds of Likes on X? No. X says the weights apply to predicted probabilities, not raw engagement counts, so they shouldn’t be read as a one-for-one points system.