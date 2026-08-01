YouTube Search Just Changed on Mobile, With Google AI Now Doing the Searching

YouTube is rolling out Ask YouTube to mobile search in the U.S., giving signed-in users a conversational AI tool that can answer questions, surface videos and clips, and keep the search going with follow-ups.

The bigger shift is hiding in plain sight: YouTube search is starting to look less like a box for keywords and more like an AI answer engine with the entire video platform sitting behind it.

➜ The real story: Google isn’t just adding a chatbot to YouTube. It’s teaching one of the biggest search surfaces on the internet to answer first and make you hunt less.

The new experience appears through an “Ask” option in YouTube search and lets people type questions in normal conversational language instead of trying to guess the perfect combination of keywords. Availability is still expanding, so not everyone will see it immediately.

See what the Hootsuite trend report said about YouTube.

How Ask YouTube AI Search Works on Mobile Instead of typing a couple of disconnected keywords and digging through a wall of thumbnails, you can ask Ask YouTube a full question. The response can combine long-form videos, Shorts, text answers and relevant clips, then let you ask follow-up questions or refine the search. This could be a great opportunity for YouTube creators. YouTube can even surface a specific moment inside a video when that section directly answers what you asked. It’s basically search moving from “show me some videos” toward “help me figure this out.”

Ask YouTube Could Change How Videos and Creators Get Discovered Discovery might be the bigger deal here. Ask YouTube ranks material using signals such as relevance, engagement and quality, while also identifying clips that directly address a question. That means the useful 45 seconds buried halfway through a 20-minute video could suddenly become a major doorway into that creator’s work. Search optimization may gradually become less about stuffing the right phrase into a title and more about making videos that contain clear, useful answers people actually want.

Ask YouTube AI Search Comes With a Privacy Tradeoff There’s also the inevitable AI privacy footnote, and this one is worth actually reading. YouTube collects information about how people use Ask YouTube, including submitted queries and feedback, and users can review or delete past conversations. Some conversations may be reviewed by humans after being disconnected from the associated Google Account, and reviewed conversations can be retained separately for up to three years. Translation: this probably isn’t where you want to casually dump confidential information while looking for a video.

FAQs

What is Ask YouTube AI search? Ask YouTube is a conversational AI search experience that lets you ask natural-language questions and get responses built from YouTube videos, Shorts, clips and text.

Who can use Ask YouTube on mobile? The experiment is gradually expanding to eligible signed-in users in the U.S., with availability still limited while the mobile rollout continues.