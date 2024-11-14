Bitcoin Latest News & Guides

Stay updated with the latest developments in Bitcoin! This covers everything from news and updates to tips and tutorials that help you maximize your security.

The Latest Bitcoin News

Crypto Industry Pushes For Policy Sea Change After Trump Victory

The crypto industry is pushing for an ambitious raft of policies that would promote the widespread adoption of digital assets.

Bitcoin Touches Record High Above $93,000 On Optimism Around Trump's Pro-Crypto Promises

Bitcoin prices traded to a record high on Wednesday, peaking north of $93,400 in a continuation of the crypto rally following Donald Trump's election win last week.

Will Trump Make Bitcoin America’s Reserve Currency? Polymarket Bettors Say Maybe

Donald Trump’s potential move to establish a national bitcoin reserve sparks interest on Polymarket.

A Trump Bitcoin Promise Is What Crypto Fans Once Fought Against. They Love It Anyway

The crypto industry, an institution founded on the principle of getting the government’s greedy hands off the people’s currency, is booming. The reason is …

Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari, who previously called the cryptocurrency industry “worthless” and “nonsense,” still isn't an uber-bull, though.

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren Rises Into Role Where Crypto Sector Won't Shake Her

Warren will be the top Democrat on the Senate Banking Committee that crypto legislation must clear – the most senior role for the opposition party on digital assets matters.

Bitcoin May Hit $100,000 Faster Than Expected

At this rate, hitting $100k this week seems likely.

Beating Bitcoin

Crypto market returns today exhibit a power law distribution, where a few top performers can significantly boost a portfolio's overall results.

Coinbase Launched COIN50 Index

Coinbase has recently launched the Coinbase 50 Index (COIN50), which serves as a new benchmark for the cryptocurrency market, akin to the S&P 500 for traditional stocks. Get the details.

Bitcoin Guides & How-Tos

7 Tips For Traveling With Bitcoin Keys

As Bitcoin becomes more integrated into everyday life, review some simple tips to keep your bitcoin safe and secure while on the road.

6 Steps To Move An Old 401K Into A Bitcoin IRA

Do you have a 401k that you forgot about? Here's how you roll it into a Bitcoin IRA.

