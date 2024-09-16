  BLUESKY Is Blowing Up Right Now! 8 Million New Users and Counting.  

BlueSky has been gaining in popularity lately, gaining 8 million users in the last ten months. This is after gaining 2 million users during its first year, so there’s a growing momentum here. That’s 400% growth, which is impressive, but it’s still a ways behind 250 million daily users on X estimated and 175 million monthly users on Threads.

The social media app started out in beta as an invite-only platform and has seen recent growth as more people look for alternatives to traditional giants like X (formerly Twitter).

What’s happening here? Well, BlueSky was founded by Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey, and its decentralized nature makes it appealing to users who are tired of algorithm-driven feeds and ad-heavy experiences.

It’s built on the AT Protocol, which gives users more control over their data and interactions. The platform’s been gaining traction with communities that prioritize transparency and autonomy, so it’s not surprising to see it picking up steam.

In terms of features, BlueSky is still relatively minimal compared to bigger players, but that’s kind of the point—users are enjoying a cleaner, less chaotic experience.

As more people get invites and sign up, it’ll be interesting to see how it scales, and whether it can maintain its user-centric ethos without falling into the traps of its predecessors.

BlueSky Features September 16, 2024 BlueSky just rolled out a new feature that lets users upload videos up to 60 seconds long. It’s a big step for the platform, adding more creative options for users beyond text and images.

While it’s still pretty basic compared to other social apps, this upgrade shows BlueSky is slowly expanding its toolkit while staying true to its minimalist roots. The feature seems geared towards keeping the platform fresh and engaging without overloading it with too many features at once.

