Copilot VS ChatGPT | What Is Microsoft Copilot? How Can I Use It?

Microsoft Copilot lets users ask questions to the AI chatbot, receiving comprehensive, human-like replies that include footnotes for the original sources.

Copilot can provide current results because can look at information on the Internet to provide results. This is an advantage over the free version of ChatGPT.

Beyond providing information, the chatbot supports creative tasks like writing poems, essays, or songs. It's capable of tackling intricate mathematics or coding problems and can create images from text descriptions using Microsoft Designer's Image Creator, all within the same ecosystem.

What’s the best AI writing assistant? Copilot VS ChatGPT

Here’s a breakdown of features, benefits, pricing, and a Copilot VS ChatGPT comparison to help you decide:





What are the best features of Microsoft Copilot?

Task automation: Handles repetitive tasks like scheduling meetings, composing standard replies, and formatting text, freeing up time for more strategic work.





Enhanced communication: Provides suggestions for clear and concise email and document drafting, including tone adjustments and argument generation.

Data analysis: Simplifies interpreting complex data in Excel with insights, visualization suggestions, and automatic highlighting of key points.

Meeting management: Assists with organizing and summarizing meetings in Teams, generating transcripts, and highlighting action items.

Customization: Adapts to your writing style and preferences over time, offering personalized suggestions.

Integration: Works seamlessly within existing Microsoft 365 applications, minimizing disruptions to your workflow.

Security: Built on Microsoft's security and privacy practices, ensuring data protection and compliance.

Continuous learning: Microsoft consistently adds new features and capabilities, expanding Copilot's functionality.





What are the benefits of using Microsoft Copilot?

There are a ton of benefits when you start using Copilot and as you get used to using its features. Here’s a few of the most useful benefits:





Adapts to your writing style: Offers suggestions aligned with your preferences.

Automates repetitive tasks: Saves time on actions like scheduling meetings, drafting emails, and formatting text.

Generates text drafts and summaries: Speeds up content creation and helps grasp complex information.

Analyzes data and visualizes insights: Simplifies data interpretation and decision-making.

Improves clarity and conciseness: Suggests better phrasing and tone for email and documents.

Translates languages: Facilitates communication across language barriers.

Summarizes meeting transcripts: Enhances team communication and recall.

Learns and improves over time: Continuously expands its capabilities through collective learning.





How much does Microsoft Copilot cost?

Microsoft Copilot has different pricing models, depending on your needs and whether you're an individual or part of an organization:





For Individuals:

Copilot Pro: This option costs $20 per month and includes essential features across various Microsoft 365 applications.

Copilot Pro + Microsoft 365: This bundled option combines Copilot Pro with a Microsoft 365 Personal subscription for $40 per month, offering a more cost-effective way to access both services.

For Organizations:

Copilot for Microsoft 365: This plan requires an existing Microsoft 365 Business Standard or Business Premium subscription and costs an additional $30 per user per month. It offers advanced features specifically designed for businesses.





Microsoft Copilot vs. ChatGPT

Choosing between Microsoft Copilot and ChatGPT depends on your specific needs and priorities. Here's a comparison to help you decide:





Focus:

Microsoft Copilot: Integrates with Microsoft 365 applications, focusing on enhancing productivity and communication within that ecosystem.

ChatGPT: Stands as a versatile chatbot, excelling in open-ended conversations, creative writing, and various text formats.

Strengths:

Microsoft Copilot:

Deep integration with Microsoft 365 for seamless workflow.

Task automation and data analysis within applications.

Personalized writing suggestions and content generation.

Security and compliance built on Microsoft's standards.

ChatGPT:

Strong conversational skills and natural language understanding.

Diverse creative writing capabilities (poems, scripts, etc.).

Multilingual support for broader communication.

Continuously updated with new features and capabilities.

Weaknesses:

Microsoft Copilot:

Limited outside of Microsoft 365 applications.

Fewer creative writing functionalities.

Paid options only, no free personal version.

ChatGPT:

Security and privacy concerns raised by some users.

Can be prone to factual errors and biased outputs.

Free tier has limited features and usage.

Who should choose which:

Microsoft Copilot: Best for professionals who heavily rely on Microsoft 365 and want its functionalities enhanced with AI assistance.

ChatGPT: Ideal for general language tasks, creative writing, and those seeking a versatile conversation partner.





How does Microsoft Copilot work?

Microsoft Copilot uses a combination of technology and data to deliver results. Here's a breakdown of its key elements:





User Input: Your interaction with Copilot starts with prompts or requests. You can choose pre-written prompts or directly type your questions and instructions.

Context-based Results: Copilot doesn't work in isolation. It considers the context of your request, including the current application, surrounding text, and any previous interactions. This contextual understanding helps tailor the response to your specific needs.

Data Sources: In addition to your direct input, Copilot may access relevant data from your Microsoft 365 environment, such as your emails, documents, and calendar events. This makes it a handy tool to customize your results based on your workflow, adapting to the way you work and any process you already use.

This access is strictly controlled by security measures and only used within the context of your specific request.





How to use Microsoft Copilot in Word

Copilot creates summaries based on other documents, rewrites sections, suggests writing tones, and generates text drafts based on outlines.