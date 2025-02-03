SAAS Latest News & Guides

Stay updated with the latest developments in SAAS!

News, updates, tips and tutorials that keep you current on whats happening in Software As A Service.

For a list of the best SAAS companies, click here or scroll farther below.

Check back for updates.

Latest SAAS News

Global SaaS market to grow by $562.6B from 2025-2029

The global SaaS market is set to balloon by $562.6 billion between 2025 and 2029, making it the latest cash cow in the tech industry.

In 2025, businesses are embracing SaaS tools like PayStubHero and Monday.com to streamline operations, turning tech headaches into distant memories.

BeyondTrust Zero-Day Breach – 17 SaaS Customers API Key Compromised

BeyondTrust's zero-day breach handed hackers the keys to 17 SaaS customer accounts, turning their 'BeyondTrust' into 'BeyondBreach.'

Mid-market organizations are treating SaaS security like an optional side dish, with only 3% allocating a dedicated budget, leaving the main course vulnerable to cyber threats.

In the competitive B2B software market, standing out requires a blend of innovation, customer-centric strategies, and a compelling value proposition to attract investors.

Zelt just snagged $5.7 million in funding, aiming to make managing your workforce as breezy as a Sunday morning.

Anchor has secured $20 million in Series A funding to enhance its autonomous billing and collections platform, aiming to make getting paid as effortless as sending a text.

To keep your Telegram channel buzzing, mix in daily tips, behind-the-scenes peeks, and the occasional survey to keep your audience engaged.

Best SAAS Companies

Salesforce – A powerhouse in cloud-based CRM, Salesforce helps businesses manage customer relationships, sales, and marketing with AI-driven insights. Its ecosystem integrates with countless tools to streamline workflows and boost revenue.

Slack – The modern workplace runs on Slack, where teams collaborate in real time with channels, integrations, and automation. It’s the go-to hub for fast, organized, and asynchronous communication.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) – The backbone of the internet, AWS offers scalable cloud computing, storage, and AI-powered services for startups to enterprises. Its vast infrastructure fuels innovation with reliability and speed.

Adobe – From Photoshop to Premiere Pro, Adobe empowers creatives and businesses with industry-leading design, marketing, and document tools. Its AI-driven innovations keep it at the forefront of digital content creation.

Microsoft – A tech giant shaping productivity, cloud computing, and AI, Microsoft delivers tools like Windows, Office 365, and Azure. Its focus on seamless integration and enterprise security keeps businesses running.

HubSpot – HubSpot simplifies marketing, sales, and customer service with its intuitive CRM platform. Its inbound marketing approach helps businesses attract, engage, and delight customers at scale.

DocuSign – The leader in electronic signatures, DocuSign makes contracts and agreements seamless, secure, and legally binding. Its automation tools streamline workflows for businesses of all sizes.

Dropbox – A pioneer in cloud storage, Dropbox makes file sharing and collaboration effortless. With smart integrations and AI-driven organization, it keeps teams in sync across devices.

Zoom – The go-to video conferencing platform, Zoom powers remote work, webinars, and virtual events with crystal-clear communication. Its simplicity and reliability make it an essential tool for teams worldwide.

Mailchimp – More than just email marketing, Mailchimp helps businesses grow with automation, analytics, and AI-driven insights. Its all-in-one platform makes audience engagement easy and effective.

Snowflake – A cloud data powerhouse, Snowflake enables seamless data sharing, storage, and analytics across multiple cloud environments. Its speed and scalability make it a favorite for enterprises handling massive datasets.

Asana – Project management made effortless, Asana keeps teams aligned with workflows, automation, and collaboration tools. Its visual approach to task tracking boosts efficiency and clarity.

Bonterra – Built for social good, Bonterra provides nonprofits and impact-driven organizations with data-driven solutions to amplify their missions. Its software helps streamline fundraising, program management, and advocacy.

airSlate – A no-code automation platform, airSlate transforms document workflows with AI, e-signatures, and integration capabilities. It’s designed for businesses looking to eliminate manual processes and scale efficiency.

Navan – The future of business travel and expense management, Navan (formerly TripActions) streamlines corporate bookings with AI-powered insights. It optimizes travel budgets while ensuring a seamless experience for employees.

Tableau – Data visualization at its best, Tableau turns raw data into interactive dashboards and insights. It empowers businesses to make data-driven decisions with clarity and impact.

Zapier – The ultimate automation connector, Zapier links thousands of apps to create seamless workflows without coding. It saves businesses time by automating repetitive tasks across platforms.

Shopify – The go-to e-commerce platform, Shopify makes launching and scaling an online store easy with powerful tools and integrations. It supports entrepreneurs and brands with everything from payments to logistics.

Miro – A virtual whiteboard built for teams, Miro fosters collaboration with real-time brainstorming, mind mapping, and workflow planning. Its visual tools make remote teamwork feel seamless.

Intercom – Revolutionizing customer support, Intercom blends AI chatbots and human interactions for personalized messaging. It helps businesses engage customers and scale support with ease.

