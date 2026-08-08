AO LIVE 2027 Dates, Tickets and Lineup: Everything We Know So Far

AO LIVE 2027 is expected to turn Melbourne Park into a three-week soundtrack for the Australian Open from January 11–31, with the biggest headline concerts likely landing during finals week. If the expanded 2026 format returns, the main AO LIVE Presents series should run for five nights from January 27–31 inside John Cain Arena. That part is projected, not official, but the calendar lines up almost perfectly. The 2027 lineup has not been announced, and separately ticketed concert prices are still missing. The official Australian Open schedule is locked, though, and Ground Passes start at A$49 during the early bird period. ➜ The real story: AO LIVE has figured out that a Grand Slam can also be a summer music festival, which is a much better use of an arena than making everyone pretend they only came for sensible sporting reasons. This is not a traditional weekend festival with camping, dusty shoes and one giant poster. AO LIVE runs inside the Australian Open, spreading live bands, pop artists and DJs across Melbourne Park before building toward major ticketed shows at John Cain Arena. In 2026, the program expanded from three main concert nights to five and booked The Kid LAROI, Spacey Jane, The Veronicas, SOFI TUKKER, Reneé Rapp and Peggy Gou. That is a very clear signal that AO LIVE wants both international heat and big Australian names. See more Austalian music festivals here. AO LIVE 2027 Dates: What Is Official and What Is Projected The Australian Open is officially scheduled for Monday, January 11 through Sunday, January 31 at Melbourne Park. Opening Week runs January 11–16, the main draw begins January 17, the women’s final happens January 30 and the men’s final closes the event on January 31. AO LIVE has not released a detailed 2027 music schedule. The broad January 11–31 window is official for the Australian Open, but every AO LIVE concert date below remains a projection until Tennis Australia announces the program. In 2026, four ticketed Opening Week shows ran Tuesday through Friday at TOPCOURT. Rolling that same pattern forward points to January 12–15, 2027 for another possible opening series. The bigger AO LIVE Presents concerts ran for five straight days from the Wednesday before finals weekend through the men’s final on Sunday. On the 2027 calendar, that becomes January 27–31. Get the latest on AO LIVE dates. That would put Wednesday, Thursday and Friday evening shows ahead of the finals, followed by earlier Saturday and Sunday concerts that finish before the championship matches. It is a tidy setup, especially if you enjoy your dance floor with a light dusting of elite tennis. AO LIVE 2027 Lineup Predictions and Artist Watchlist There is no official AO LIVE 2027 lineup yet, and there is not a credible leaked poster doing the rounds. These are informed watchlist picks based on the festival’s recent booking style, Australian appeal and known January 2027 touring activity. Sienna Spiro is one of the cleanest early possibilities. The fast-rising British singer already has Australian dates in January 2027, including Melbourne, and she fits the same buzzy pop lane that helped AO LIVE land Benson Boone and Reneé Rapp. Bryson Tiller is another name worth watching because his Australian tour puts him in Melbourne during the Australian Open. An R&B and hip-hop headliner would also widen the mix after AO LIVE leaned heavily into pop, indie and electronic music in 2026. Dom Dolla feels almost suspiciously perfect for a finals-week dance slot. He is one of Australia’s biggest global electronic artists, he can carry an arena and he fits the lane previously occupied by Kaytranada and Peggy Gou. Troye Sivan would give AO LIVE a homegrown global pop event without feeling like a repeat of the previous lineup. His combination of dance-pop, visual production and international name recognition makes obvious sense for the Australian Open crowd. RÜFÜS DU SOL is the dreamier big swing. The group sits at the intersection of Australian identity and international festival scale, although a John Cain Arena appearance would probably need to be positioned as a special event rather than a routine tour stop. Get the latest on the AO LIVE lineup. Other names can absolutely enter the conversation as more Australian tours are announced. The smartest prediction is not one exact artist, though. It is the shape of the bill: one rising global pop act, one major Australian band or solo star, one crossover legacy booking and at least one huge electronic closer. What Kind of Music Will AO LIVE 2027 Feature? AO LIVE is deliberately broad. The 2025 headline series jumped from Benson Boone to Kaytranada, then closed with Kesha and Armand Van Helden. One year later, the bill moved through Australian hip-hop, indie rock, pop, queer club energy and house music. That booking style is less about building one genre tribe and more about programming a different reason to visit Melbourne Park every day. A pop fan can pick one night, an indie crowd can take the next and dance music gets the finals-week release valve it deserves. The full precinct program is even wider. In 2026, AO LIVE used TOPCOURT for Hot Chip, Elderbrook, Cassian and The Presets during Opening Week, while Grand Slam Oval and Garden Square hosted more DJs, live performers and casual drop-in sets throughout the tournament. Expect 2027 to keep that split personality. John Cain Arena gets the headline names and full concert production, while the rest of Melbourne Park works more like an open-air festival with music woven between matches, food, drinks and summer-night wandering. AO LIVE 2027 Tickets and Official Prices AO LIVE does not use one universal festival pass. Your ticket choice depends on whether you want general music around the Australian Open precinct or one of the headline AO LIVE Presents concerts inside John Cain Arena. Australian Open Ground Pass: Official 2027 early bird prices start at A$49. A Ground Pass gives you access to Melbourne Park, outdoor courts, selected unreserved arena seating and general entertainment around the precinct. Early bird pricing runs until 12:59 p.m. AEDT on November 30, 2026, and public sales begin at noon AEST on August 13. AO LIVE Opening Week: Ticket details have not been announced for 2027. In 2026, the TOPCOURT concert series used separate tickets, while other live music remained part of the broader Australian Open experience. AO LIVE Presents at John Cain Arena: These are separately ticketed concerts, and 2027 prices are still to be announced. In 2026, the listed C Reserve price was A$169 for The Kid LAROI and A$129 for Peggy Gou, showing how much the price can move depending on the artist and session. Some 2026 tickets were discounted closer to the event, but waiting for a sale is a gamble when the right artist can sell the room. AO LIVE reported three sold-out headline shows in 2025 before expanding the series to five nights. One genuinely useful perk from 2026 was that each AO LIVE Presents ticket included a same-day Australian Open Ground Pass. That meant you could enter the precinct, catch tennis and general entertainment, then head into John Cain Arena for the concert. The inclusion has not been confirmed for 2027 yet, so read the exact ticket details before buying. Get the latest on AO LIVE tickets. Official 2027 Australian Open ticket presales are already underway, but that does not mean the AO LIVE Presents artist shows are on sale. Those concert tickets should arrive with or shortly after the lineup announcement, based on the previous release cycle. Why AO LIVE Is More Than Background Music at the Tennis The fun of AO LIVE is the collision. Melbourne Park is already full of big screens, bars, restaurants, roaming crowds and late-summer energy, so adding a serious music program does not feel bolted on. It feels like the Australian Open admitting what it has become. John Cain Arena is the key. The retractable-roof venue can shift from one of the tournament’s loudest tennis courts to a roughly 10,000-person concert room, and the crowd gets a proper arena show instead of a distant side-stage set squeezed between sporting announcements. The location also makes AO LIVE unusually easy for a major festival experience. Melbourne Park sits close to the city centre and is connected by trains, trams and pedestrian routes, so there is no camping strategy, shuttle maze or three-hour escape from a paddock after the encore. It is still an Australian summer event, which means heat, crowds and a lot of movement across the precinct. Bring water, check the forecast, use mobile tickets and leave enough time for venue screening. Your extremely casual plan can become a stress test the moment 10,000 other people have the same one. When the formula works, AO LIVE feels like Melbourne at full volume: a world-class sporting event, a city festival and a headline concert all stacked into one long day. FAQs When is AO LIVE 2027? The Australian Open is officially scheduled for January 11–31, 2027. AO LIVE has not released its full music calendar, but the main five-night AO LIVE Presents series is projected for January 27–31 based on the 2026 format. Where will AO LIVE 2027 take place? AO LIVE takes place across Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Victoria. The main AO LIVE Presents concerts have recently been staged inside John Cain Arena, with more music at TOPCOURT, Grand Slam Oval and Garden Square. Who is playing AO LIVE 2027? The lineup has not been announced. Sienna Spiro, Bryson Tiller, Dom Dolla, Troye Sivan and RÜFÜS DU SOL are early watchlist names, but none has been confirmed for AO LIVE 2027. How much are AO LIVE 2027 tickets? Separately ticketed AO LIVE Presents concert prices have not been announced. Official Australian Open 2027 Ground Passes start at A$49 during early bird sales, but a Ground Pass does not include separately ticketed John Cain Arena concerts.