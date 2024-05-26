     
 
Shim Shim
Start Date: October 16
End Date: October 20
Amsterdam, Netherlands, Europe
 

Amsterdam Dance Event will host over 1,000 events across 200+ venues in Amsterdam. Expect an electrifying lineup of more than 2,500 artists from the electronic music scene. Check back for Amsterdam Dance Event 2024 updates.

 

You can check out  electro, acid, techno, trance, house, hip-hop, drum 'n' bass and  more in one of the biggest electronic music conference+festivals in the world.

 

 

Amsterdam Dance Event DATES AND LOCATION

 

The Amsterdam Dance Event dates are scheduled to take place from October 16th to October 20th, 2024. It happens in AFAS Live, Paradiso, Melkweg as well as clubs on Rembrandtplein, Leidsplein and smaller venues.

 

Amsterdam Dance Event Lineup

 

The Amsterdam Dance Event lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the Lineup section farther below to see who's performing. Check back for updates.

 

Amsterdam Dance Event Tickets

 

If you want to secure your spot now, consider getting an ADE Pro Pass. These tickets offer the ultimate ADE experience and are available at a reduced rate during the current Early Bird phase. Hurry, as availability is limited.

 

Hit the buttons below for ticket prices and access to passes.

 

 

Amsterdam Dance Event Tickets

 

 

Amsterdam Dance Event 2024 Schedule

 

The Amsterdam Dance Event schedule of set times will be posted here when it's announced.

 

 

 

 

Amsterdam Dance Event lineup

 

Amsterdam Dance Event 2024 Lineup

 

The Amsterdam Dance Event lineup for 2024 will be posted here when it's announced.
     

 

 

 

 
 
 
     
     
 

 

  
 
