Amsterdam Dance Event will host over 1,000 events across 200+ venues in Amsterdam. Expect an electrifying lineup of more than 2,500 artists from the electronic music scene. Check back for Amsterdam Dance Event 2024 updates.

You can check out electro, acid, techno, trance, house, hip-hop, drum 'n' bass and more in one of the biggest electronic music conference+festivals in the world.

The Amsterdam Dance Event dates are scheduled to take place from October 16th to October 20th, 2024. It happens in AFAS Live, Paradiso, Melkweg as well as clubs on Rembrandtplein, Leidsplein and smaller venues.

The Amsterdam Dance Event lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the Lineup section farther below to see who's performing. Check back for updates.

If you want to secure your spot now, consider getting an ADE Pro Pass. These tickets offer the ultimate ADE experience and are available at a reduced rate during the current Early Bird phase. Hurry, as availability is limited.