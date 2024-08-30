  ARC MUSIC FESTIVAL 2025  

Arc Music Festival is back for another year with great Techno and House music artists! The Chicago festival is doing a three day event over Labor Day Weekend with a wide range of ticket options. Bookmark this page in your favorites so you can come back and track new information for the 2025 edition of Arc Music Festival. The expected 2025 dates are August 29 - 31, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed yet, so check back for updates. The lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the Lineup section farther below to see who will be performing. Check back for updates. It's located at Union Park in Chicago, Illinois. It's produced by Chicago-based Auris Presents. Last year's lineup had Carl Cox, Charlotte de Witte, Kaskade, Sara Landry, Armand van Helden, Gorgon City, Idris Elba, Disclosure and more. TICKETS Tickets come in General Admission, VIP, VIP Plus and Platinum. FESTIVAL TICKETS TICKETS ON STUBHUB LINEUP

The lineup for 2025 will be posted here when it's announced.