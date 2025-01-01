Arc Music Festival 2026

Tickets for 2026 are on sale as weekend tickets.

Look for daily schedules and set times when announced.

About Arc Music Festival

ARC Music Festival is an annual electronic dance music (EDM) festival held in Chicago's Union Park that celebrates house and techno music, honoring Chicago's legacy as the birthplace of house music.

The festival features a lineup of iconic and emerging DJs across multiple stages, offering an immersive experience that bridges the past, present, and future of the dance music culture.