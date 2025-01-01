Arc Music Festival 2026

Essentials
Dates: September 4 - 6, 2026. Dates are confirmed.
Location: Union Park, Chicago, Illinois, USA
Status: Dates estimated.
Sept 4 - 6 • Union Park, Chicago, Illinois
Tickets for 2026 are on sale as weekend tickets.
Options include General Admission, VIP, and VIP+ tickets.Get Tickets
Full lineup TBA. Bookmark this page for updates.
Look for daily schedules and set times when announced.
Genres: house, techno, tech house, deep house, afro house, disco house, garage house, uk garage, bass house, detroit techno, minimal techno, industrial techno, acid techno, dub techno, hard techno
ARC Music Festival is an annual electronic dance music (EDM) festival held in Chicago's Union Park that celebrates house and techno music, honoring Chicago's legacy as the birthplace of house music.
The festival features a lineup of iconic and emerging DJs across multiple stages, offering an immersive experience that bridges the past, present, and future of the dance music culture.
Travel guidance and site map will be posted closer to the event.
Public transit and rideshare details TBA.
Arc Music Festival address: 1501 W Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60606, USA
Age: 18+ only event.
Hours: Daily schedule TBA; expect performances from afternoon until late night.
Cashless: Yes. On-site vendors typically accept cards and tap-to-pay.