Austin City Limits 2026

Essentials Dates: Oct 2 – 4 & Oct 9 – 11, 2026 Status: Dates are unconfirmed, but these are the weekends that the festival usually happens on. Location: Zilker Park in Austin, Texas, USA Genres: Country, Blues, Folk, Rock, Hip Hop, Indie, Electronic (EDM), Soul, Pop, Jazz, Latin To be among the first to receive updates on dates, lineup, and tickets, check back for updates.

Tickets Tickets are usually offered in single-day or 3-day weekend passes. Based on prior years, a ticket presale is expected to begin in the spring. Options include General Admission, General Admission+, VIP, Platinum, and Y’All Access. Get Tickets

Lineup Full lineup TBA. Bookmark this page for updates. The festival typically releases its lineup in the spring of the same year, meaning an announcement is likely in May 2026 Look for daily schedules and set times when announced. The previous lineup included The Killers, who replaced Doja Cat, along with Hozier, Luke Combs, Cage The Elephant, and Empire of The Sun.

About Austin City Limits (ACL) Music Festival is a yearly event held at Zilker Park in Austin, Texas, spanning two consecutive three-day weekends. It's often called ACL Fest. It brings together an eclectic mix of genres and artists, celebrating the city’s vibrant music culture.