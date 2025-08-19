Bass Canyon 2026

August 14 – 16 • Gorge Amphitheatre, Washington

Essentials

Dates: Aug 14 – 16, 2026 (estimated)

Location: The Gorge Amphitheatre, WA

Type: Music Festival (Bass / Electronic)

Status: Dates estimated.

Tickets

GA and VIP options expected. Pricing TBA.

Get Tickets

 

Lineup

Full lineup TBA. Bookmark this page for updates. We’ll add daily schedules and set times when announced.

Travel & Map

Travel guidance and site map will be posted after additional details are announced.

Public transit and rideshare details TBA.

FAQ

Age: All ages welcome; some areas 21+.

Hours: Daily schedule TBA; expect mid-day to late evening.

Cashless: Likely. On-site vendors typically accept cards and tap-to-pay.