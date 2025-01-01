Bass Canyon 2027 Dates, Tickets and Lineup: Everything We Know So Far

Bass Canyon 2027 has been confirmed by festival organizers, so it's back on for it's next edition! Good news. The dates haven't been announced yet, but if the festival keeps the same Friday-through-Sunday calendar pattern as 2026, the best early projection is August 13–15, 2027 at The Gorge Amphitheatre in George, Washington. If the rest of the schedule follows the current Bass Canyon rhythm, campers would likely start arriving Wednesday, August 11, with the Thursday Pre-Party landing August 12 before three straight days of very unreasonable amounts of bass. The 2027 lineup potential is still wide open. There isn’t even a meaningful rumor cycle yet, but Bass Canyon has a deep enough bench of returning favorites, Excision-adjacent heavyweights and fan wishlist regulars that the prediction game has already got some obvious names. ➜ The real story: Bass Canyon isn’t pretending to be the festival where everyone gets a little something. It knows exactly what it is: three days of bass music hitting hard enough to make one of the prettiest landscapes in America feel slightly unsafe for loose objects. The official 2026 festival runs August 14–16 at The Gorge, with camping opening Wednesday, August 12 and a separate Thursday Pre-Party on August 13. Move that same Friday-through-Sunday setup forward one calendar year and August 13–15 becomes the strongest early estimate for Bass Canyon 2027. Nothing about the 2027 dates, tickets or lineup should be treated as official until Bass Canyon says so. The venue, festival format and current ticket structure give us a pretty good roadmap, but the organizers still get the final word. Bass Canyon 2027 Dates Are Projected for August 13–15 Bass Canyon 2026 officially runs Friday, August 14 through Sunday, August 16 at The Gorge Amphitheatre. The equivalent Friday-through-Sunday weekend in 2027 falls on August 13–15, making those the dates to circle lightly in pencil for now. That also gives us a reasonable early outline for the rest of the weekend. Bass Canyon currently opens its campgrounds on Wednesday before the festival and holds a separate Pre-Party inside the festival grounds on Thursday night. If that stays intact for 2027, campground arrival would begin Wednesday, August 11, the Pre-Party would happen Thursday, August 12 and the main festival would run Friday through Sunday, August 13–15. Again, those 2027 dates are projections, not an announcement. Bass Canyon could move the weekend, change the format or throw everyone a curveball, so don’t book a nonrefundable flight based entirely on our calendar math. The current festival schedule has amphitheatre doors opening at 2 PM Friday through Sunday, while the Thursday Pre-Party starts after dark. Those times give first-timers a sense of how Bass Canyon works, but 2027 operating hours will need to be confirmed closer to the festival. Get the latest on Bass Canyon dates. Bass Canyon 2027 Lineup Predictions Are Already Getting Interesting The Bass Canyon 2027 lineup hasn’t been announced, and right now there’s no credible leaked poster or serious artist confirmation trail to work from. That doesn’t mean we have to stare at a blank lineup box for the next several months. Bass Canyon has one of the clearest musical identities on the festival calendar. Dubstep sits at the center, but the weekend stretches into riddim, drum and bass, melodic bass, freeform bass, experimental sounds and the occasional genre detour designed to make the campground group chat argue for twenty minutes. The 2026 lineup gives a good idea of the scale. Excision is joined by major bass names including ILLENIUM, Crankdat, Ganja White Night, NGHTMRE, SVDDEN DEATH’s VOYD, Adventure Club, Space Laces, Wooli, Of The Trees, Tape B, ALLEYCVT and Virtual Riot. For 2027, the earliest names worth watching include Excision, Subtronics, Zeds Dead, GRiZ, Kai Wachi, Level Up, Levity, Liquid Stranger, Sullivan King and Space Laces. None of those names are confirmed. Excision is obviously the safest prediction because this is his festival, but even there we’re keeping the word “prediction” attached until the official 2027 announcement appears. Subtronics, Zeds Dead, GRiZ, Kai Wachi and Level Up have also been regular fixtures in Bass Canyon fan wishlists and conversations around the wider heavy-bass circuit. The actual poster usually becomes much more interesting once the B2Bs, special sets and weird one-off combinations start appearing. Bass Canyon has built a lot of its personality around giving artists room to do something beyond another standard festival stop. That’s especially true for Excision, whose Bass Canyon weekends have traditionally involved multiple performances and different versions of his sound rather than one identical set dropped into the schedule. Get the latest on the Bass Canyon lineup. Bass Canyon 2027 Tickets and What They Could Cost Bass Canyon 2027 tickets are not on sale yet, and there are no official 2027 prices. The current 2026 ticket structure is still useful because it shows how Bass Canyon divides up the weekend and roughly what fans are paying right now. As of August 2026, official Front Gate Tickets listings show 2026 General Admission Tier 3 at $379.75 and VIP Tier 3 at $549.85. Those are 2026 prices only, not predictions of the exact 2027 price. General Admission gets you into all three days of Bass Canyon and allows amphitheatre re-entry throughout the weekend. It also comes with a collectible festival wristband, but it does not include camping. VIP includes everything in GA plus expedited festival entry, VIP lines at merch and some attractions, viewing areas at the festival’s two stages, a VIP bar for guests 21 and older, concierge access, an exclusive gift, high-fidelity earplugs, air-conditioned washrooms, shade and misting areas. That last part matters more than it sounds. Central Washington in August can get aggressively hot during the afternoon, and suddenly “shade and misting” stops sounding like boring ticket copy and starts sounding like a personality trait. The Thursday Pre-Party is another separate ticket. Current Bass Canyon Pre-Parties happen inside the festival grounds after dark and lean heavily into surprise B2B sets, but you also need a regular Bass Canyon admission wristband to attend. Camping is sold separately too, which is the detail you absolutely do not want to discover after buying your festival wristband and mentally moving into The Gorge for the weekend. Bass Canyon currently offers payment plans as well. For 2026, the plan started with a $50 deposit, with ticket service charges distributed across the remaining payments and shipping added to the final installment. The 2026 deadline to start a payment plan was June 15. There is no 2027 payment schedule yet, so expect Bass Canyon to publish a fresh set of dates, fees and terms when the next ticket sale launches. Get the latest on Bass Canyon tickets. Stick with Bass Canyon and Front Gate Tickets for official purchases whenever possible. Random wristband roulette from somebody you found online can get very unfun very quickly. Bass Canyon Camping Is Basically Part of the Festival You can technically talk about Bass Canyon without talking about camping, but you’d be leaving out a massive part of how the weekend actually works. The Gorge sits far enough from Seattle that camping turns the festival into its own temporary bass-music town for several days. Bass Canyon currently allows campers to move in on Wednesday, two days before the main festival begins. The camping menu is extensive. Current options include Standard Camping, Premier Camping, Front Yard Camping, Grove RV Camping with power hookups, Terrace Camping, Oasis Glamping, Terrace Glamping, Vineyard Glamping and accessible camping. Standard is the basic option, while Premier adds larger sites and upgraded facilities. Front Yard gets you closer to the amphitheatre, Terrace turns up the comfort and views, and the glamping choices are basically for people who like festivals but have reached the stage of life where sleeping directly on the ground has lost some of its romance. Current Bass Canyon rules generally allow up to six guests and one vehicle per campsite, depending on the camping type. Every camper also needs a festival admission wristband. The festival also runs official Seattle shuttle options, which can make a lot of sense if your personal vision of vacation does not include piloting a fully loaded car across Washington and then remembering where you parked it four days later. Get the latest on Bass Canyon camping. The Gorge Is Bass Canyon’s Secret Weapon Bass Canyon launched in 2018 after Excision had already established Lost Lands as one of the defining festivals in modern bass music. The basic idea for the Washington event was straightforward: take that heavy-bass festival energy west and put it somewhere spectacular. The Gorge Amphitheatre turned out to be an absurdly good answer. The venue sits above the Columbia River in central Washington, with huge cliffs, open sky and sunset views that can make even the walk between sets feel cinematic. It’s the kind of setting that would probably work with acoustic guitars and polite clapping, which makes Bass Canyon’s decision to fill it with gigantic sound systems and dubstep drops even better. The contrast is the whole cheat code. During the day, you’re standing inside one of the most visually dramatic outdoor venues in the country. After dark, Bass Canyon converts the place into lasers, giant visuals, pyro, low frequencies and a crowd that has clearly made peace with not having a quiet weekend. The festival has also broadened its sound over the years. Bass Canyon is still unmistakably a heavy-bass event, but its programming now makes more room for drum and bass, melodic music, experimental bass and other corners of electronic music that can survive being placed next to a very large stack of subwoofers. That combination is why Bass Canyon feels different from simply seeing the same artists at an arena or generic festival field. The Gorge is not background scenery here. It’s basically another headliner. FAQs When is Bass Canyon 2027? Bass Canyon has not officially announced its 2027 dates. Based on the official August 14–16, 2026 Friday-through-Sunday schedule, the strongest early projection is August 13–15, 2027. Where will Bass Canyon 2027 take place? Bass Canyon is expected to return to The Gorge Amphitheatre, 754 Silica Rd NW, George, Washington 98848. The Gorge has been Bass Canyon’s home since the festival launched in 2018. How much are Bass Canyon 2027 tickets? Official Bass Canyon 2027 prices have not been announced. For reference, current 2026 Tier 3 prices are $379.75 for three-day General Admission and $549.85 for three-day VIP through the official Front Gate ticketing site. Those prices could change for 2027. Has the Bass Canyon 2027 lineup been announced? No. There is currently no official Bass Canyon 2027 lineup. Early names to watch include Excision, Subtronics, Zeds Dead, GRiZ, Kai Wachi, Level Up, Levity, Liquid Stranger, Sullivan King and Space Laces, but those are predictions only. Is Bass Canyon an all-ages festival? No. Bass Canyon 2026 is an 18-and-older event, including its campgrounds. Fans should check the official rules again once Bass Canyon publishes its 2027 policies. Does a Bass Canyon ticket include camping? No. Festival admission and camping are separate purchases. Current camping options range from Standard Camping through upgraded camping, RV spaces and several glamping packages.