Beyond Wonderland 2026: Where Bass Drops Harder Than Alice Down the Rabbit Hole

Beyond Wonderland is a trippy, Alice-in-Wonderland rave in the best way. Ever wanted to tumble down the rabbit hole but with more bass drops and neon? That's Beyond Wonderland—Insomniac's trippy, psychedelic dance fest that transforms California into a full-blown storybook fantasy. Think massive stages decked out in glowing mushrooms, curious creatures, and vibes straight out of a dream (but, like, a really good one). The energy is absolutely unhinged in the best way. Picture a sea of kandi-clad ravers, LED totems bouncing through the crowd, and DJs dropping beats so heavy they make your brain vibrate. The whole thing feels like a Mad Hatter tea party but with way more lasers, and instead of tea, you're sipping on overpriced (but somehow delicious) festival lemonade. The lineup is stacked with EDM royalty—house, techno, dubstep, and everything in between. The expected Beyond Wonderland SoCal dates for 2026 are March 27 - 29, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed, so check back for updates when they become official. Beyond Wonderland's stages each bring a unique vibe, from the royal energy of Queen's Domain to the wild chaos of Mad Hatter's Castle and the hypnotic flow of Caterpillar's Garden. Whether you're getting lost in the trippy depths of Cheshire Woods, stepping into the surreal pulse of The Looking Glass, or drifting through the immersive waves of Sea of Wonder, every stage is a world of its own.