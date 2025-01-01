Beyond Wonderland SoCal 2027

Essentials Ever wanted to tumble down the rabbit hole but with more bass drops and neon? Beyond Wonderland SoCal is a premier two-day electronic dance music festival, usually held in March. It features immersive Alice in Wonderland-themed stages, art installations, costumed performers, and a variety of EDM genres, drawing over 100,000 attendees.

Dates: March 26 - 27, 2027 (confirmed) Location: NOS Events Center, located at 689 S E St, San Bernardino, CA 92408.

Tickets Get Tickets Tiers typically start with lower-priced early bird tickets, moving to Tier 2 and final tier pricing as tickets sell out. Tickets are generally 3-day wristbands, with GA and VIP options. These aren't official prices, but here's where Beyond Wonderland tickets started last year when they first went on sale: 2-Day GA (General Admission): Started at $179.98 .

2-Day GA+ (Experience Plus): Started at $239.98 .

2-Day VIP (Elevated Experience): Started at $319.98. Price Evolution & Tiers

Tickets for this event typically use a tiered pricing system where costs increase as each tier sells out. * Layaway Plans: Early purchasers could secure tickets with a deposit as low as $9.99.

* Later Tiers: Prices for 2-day GA passes had risen to approximately $330–$350.

* Single-Day Tickets: When released later, single-day GA tickets started at roughly $149.

Lineup The Beyond Wonderland lineup for 2027 hasn’t been announced yet. Check back for updates to see when the lineup is released.



It's typically announced early in the year, generally between late December and early February. The music focuses on house, techno, bass, dubstep, trance, hard dance, drum and bass, trap, melodic bass, and psytrance. The previous lineup included names like Tiësto, Zedd, Alison Wonderland, GRiZ, SLANDER and Steve Agnello. Tiësto, David Guetta, Armin van Buuren, Calvin Harris, Avicii, Kaskade, Zedd, Alesso, Hardwell, and Excision are the top ten iconic names to have headlined the festival throughout its history.