Big Ears 2025

Big Ears 2025

DATES: March 27 - 30

LOCATION: Knoxville Tennessee, USA
 

Big Ears Music Festival is the spot for you if you crave something beyond the mainstream.

 

It's not your typical festival—it’s where experimental music, jazz, classical, and everything in between collide in a way that’s unpredictable and brilliant.

 

Arooj Aftab, Béla Fleck, Explosions In The Sky, Jessica Pratt, múm, Nels Cline, Rufus Wainwright, Steve Roach, Sun Ra Arkestra & Yo La Tengo, Taj Mahal, Tindersticks, Tortoise and Waxahatchee are just some of the names in what looks like an incredible lineup.

 

Don't just go for the big names (though there are plenty), you’re there for the deep cuts, the unexpected collaborations, and those moments that make you pause and just soak it all in.

 

It’s a weekend for music lovers who want to experience something different, something that challenges and inspires.

 

 

 

Hit the buttons below for ticket prices and access to passes:

 

BIG EARS TICKETS
 
TICKETS ON STUBHUB

 

 

BIG EARS 2025 SCHEDULE

 

The Big Ears schedule of set times will be posted here when it's announced.

 

 

BIG EARS 2025 LINEUP

 

The Big Ears lineup for 2025!

 

 

