Birds Nest 2026

Essentials
Dates: February 4 – 7, 2026
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Genres: EDM, Pop, Rock, and more
Status: Official dates announced.
GA and VIP tickets available now.Get Tickets
Lineup announcements coming soon. Bookmark this page for updates.
Travel guidance and site map will be posted closer to the event.
Public transit and rideshare details TBA.
Age: All ages welcome; some areas 21+.
Hours: Daily schedule TBA; expect mid-day to late evening.
Cashless: Likely. On-site vendors typically accept cards and tap-to-pay.