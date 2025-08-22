Birds Nest 2026

February 4 – 7 • Phoenix, Arizona

Essentials

Dates: February 4 – 7, 2026

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Genres: EDM, Pop, Rock, and more

Status: Official dates announced.

Tickets

GA and VIP tickets available now.

Get Tickets

Link goes to the official site.

Lineup

Lineup announcements coming soon. Bookmark this page for updates.

Travel & Map

Travel guidance and site map will be posted closer to the event.

Public transit and rideshare details TBA.

Festival Video

FAQ

Age: All ages welcome; some areas 21+.

Hours: Daily schedule TBA; expect mid-day to late evening.

Cashless: Likely. On-site vendors typically accept cards and tap-to-pay.