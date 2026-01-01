BottleRock Festival 2026

Essentials
Dates: May 22–24, 2026
Location: Napa Valley Expo, 575 3rd St, Napa, CA 94559
Status: Dates confirmed
BottleRock Napa Valley 2026 is at the Napa Valley Expo, offering its usual mix of big-name music, world-class food from celebrity chefs, fine wines, craft beers, and celebrity culinary demos.
Tickets
Get Tickets
BottleRock 2026 ticket on sale dates:
Napa Presale Begins 12/10 at 10:00 AM
General Presale Begins 12/11 at 10:00 AM
Ticket options include GA, VIP, Skydeck, and Platinum.
General Admission (GA) for basic festival access (stages, food, drinks), VIP for amenities like fast lanes, prime viewing, and VIP lounges, and Platinum/Skydeck for ultra-luxury with exclusive perks.
Lineup
The 2026 lineup has not been announced yet. Bookmark this page for updates.
The lineup is typically released in January.
Past artists: Ed Sheeran, Stevie Nicks, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lizzo, Post Malone, The Killers, Foo Fighters, Gwen Stefani, Megan Thee Stallion, Anderson .Paak.
About
The address is: BottleRock takes place at the Napa Valley Expo in Napa, California.