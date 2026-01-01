BottleRock Festival 2026

BottleRock Napa Valley 2026 is at the Napa Valley Expo, offering its usual mix of big-name music, world-class food from celebrity chefs, fine wines, craft beers, and celebrity culinary demos.

General Admission (GA) for basic festival access (stages, food, drinks), VIP for amenities like fast lanes, prime viewing, and VIP lounges, and Platinum/Skydeck for ultra-luxury with exclusive perks.

General Presale Begins 12/11 at 10:00 AM

Napa Presale Begins 12/10 at 10:00 AM

Lineup

The 2026 lineup has not been announced yet. Bookmark this page for updates.

The lineup is typically released in January.

Past artists: Ed Sheeran, Stevie Nicks, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lizzo, Post Malone, The Killers, Foo Fighters, Gwen Stefani, Megan Thee Stallion, Anderson .Paak.