CRSSD Festival is an electronic music festival created by FNGRS CRSSD, and has grown into a highly-regarded event that avoids the worst of EDM trappings.

Dates

The expected CRSSD Festival 2025 dates are March 1 - 2, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed, so check back for updates.

Lineup

The CRSSD Festival lineup hasn't been anounced yet. It usually has techno and underground house. Check back for updates.

Location

It's usual location is Waterfront Park in San Diego for two days of sun and music.

TICKETS

Hit the CRSSD Festival tickets section below for ticket prices and access to passes:

At CRSSD, you can experience multiple stages with the ultimate in seaside beach scenery. It's a 21-and-up event, so you can check out mesmerizing sunsets with a drink in your hand!

Crssd Festival 2025 will take art to a whole other level! Check out mind-blowing art installations and interactive exhibits. As you wander around, you'll be hit with all these vibrant colors, massive sculptures, and super detailed designs everywhere you look.

Seriously, take a sec to really dive into these amazing visual pieces. Find Instagram-worthy shots that'll make you a festival inflencer.

The previous CRSSD Festival lineup had Tale Of Us, Armand Van Helden, Jeff Mills, Black Coffee, Astra Club, Joris Voorn, Gusgus Live, Dixon, Richie Hawtin and more.

What Is The CRSSD Festival 2025 Location? CRSSD Festival is located at Waterfront Park in San Diego. It’s a 12-acre Waterfront Park with incredible skyline views of the skyline and lots of grass. There are six large green lawns, and reflecting pools with water jets. It’s located across North Harbor Drive from San Diego Bay, and goes from Grape Street to Ash Street.

Just a short stroll away from CRSSD, you'll hit the historic Gaslamp Quarter. It's the heart of the party scene with amazing nightlife, top-notch places to eat, and some really cool shops.

If you're into culture and history, you're in luck! The USS Midway Museum, the Maritime Museum of San Diego, and Balboa Park with its world-class museums are all just a quick drive away.

CRSSD Festival 2025 Schedule

The CRSSD Festival schedule of set times will be posted here when it's announced.