CRSSD Festival 2026: Sun, Beats & No Bad Vibes in San Diego

CRSSD Festival is basically a dream for house and techno lovers who want to vibe by the waterfront without dealing with the chaos of massive festivals.

It goes down in downtown San Diego at Waterfront Park, where the palm trees, ocean breeze, and city skyline create the perfect setting for a weekend of dancing.

Think underground electronic beats, sunset views, and a crowd that actually knows their music.

CRSSD nails the balance between an intimate festival and a big-name lineup.

You’re getting top-tier artists without the overcrowded madness, and the sound quality is always on point. Plus, there’s no camping—so you get the festival energy but still sleep in a real bed at night. And let’s be real, San Diego in the spring? Absolute perfection.

The expected CRSSD Festival dates for 2026 are Feb 28 - Mar. 1, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed, so check back for updates when they become official.



You roll up in the afternoon, and the first thing that hits you is the salty ocean air and the deep bass thumping through the park.

The stages are easy to navigate, the crowd is stylish but chill, and everyone’s there for the music. You dance by the fountains, grab a craft cocktail, and catch the sunset with some melodic techno in the background.

Once the festival wraps, the after-parties take over the city, keeping the energy going all night.

CRSSD Festival Lineup

The CRSSD Festival lineup will be posted here when it's announced.

Check back for updates.