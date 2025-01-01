CRSSD Festival 2027

Festival Essentials

CRSSD Festival is basically a dream for house and techno lovers who want to vibe by the waterfront without dealing with the chaos of massive festivals.



It goes down in downtown San Diego at Waterfront Park, where the palm trees, ocean breeze, and city skyline create the perfect setting for a weekend of dancing.

The expected dates for CRSSD Festival in 2027 are March 13 - 14, based on the traditional festival weekend. These dates aren't confirmed, so check back for updates.

This is a 21+ event focused on house and techno.

You’re getting top-tier artists without the overcrowded madness, and the sound quality is always on point. Plus, there’s no camping, so you get the festival energy but still sleep in a real bed at night. And let’s be real, San Diego in the spring? Absolute perfection.