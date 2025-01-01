CRSSD Festival 2027

March 13–14, 2027 • Waterfront Park, San Diego (Projected)

Festival Essentials

CRSSD Festival is basically a dream for house and techno lovers who want to vibe by the waterfront without dealing with the chaos of massive festivals.
 
It goes down in downtown San Diego at Waterfront Park, where the palm trees, ocean breeze, and city skyline create the perfect setting for a weekend of dancing.

The expected dates for CRSSD Festival in 2027 are March 13 - 14, based on the traditional festival weekend. These dates aren't confirmed, so check back for updates.

This is a 21+ event focused on house and techno.

You’re getting top-tier artists without the overcrowded madness, and the sound quality is always on point. Plus, there’s no camping, so you get the festival energy but still sleep in a real bed at night. And let’s be real, San Diego in the spring? Absolute perfection.

Tickets

Get Tickets

Tickets are usually offered as single-day and weekend passes.

Pricing and on-sale dates will be announced closer to the festival.

Lineup

The lineup hasn’t been announced yet. Check back for updates.

The CRSSD Spring lineup is typically announced between mid-November and early January.

Past lineup artists include Carl Cox, Underworld, Chris Lake, Richie Hawtin, Nina Kraviz, Cirez D, Amelie Lens, CamelPhat, TOKiMONSTA, Jamie xx, Claude VonStroke, Sasha & Digweed.

Travel & Map

Travel guidance and site map will be posted closer to the event.

Public transit and rideshare details TBA.

The address is Waterfront Park, 1600 Pacific Highway, San Diego, CA 92101