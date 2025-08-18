Camp Alderwild 2025

Essentials
Dates: Aug 22 – 23, 2025
Location: Town Park, Telluride, CO
Type: Music Festival (Genres TBA)
Status: Scheduled
GA/VIP tiers likely. Pricing TBA.Get Tickets
Link goes to the official site.
Of The Trees, Jade Cicada, Tycho (live), Ott., Eprom, Taiki Nulight, Thought Process, Aiir Castles, Curra
Daily schedule and set times to be announced.
Travel guidance and site map will be posted after additional details are announced.
Public transit and rideshare details TBA.
Age: All ages welcome; some areas 21+.
Hours: Daily schedule TBA; expect mid‑day to late evening.
Cashless: Likely. On‑site vendors typically accept cards and tap‑to‑pay.