Camp Alderwild 2025

August 22 – 23 • Town Park, Telluride, Colorado

Essentials

Dates: Aug 22 – 23, 2025

Location: Town Park, Telluride, CO

Type: Music Festival (Genres TBA)

Status: Scheduled

Tickets

GA/VIP tiers likely. Pricing TBA.

Lineup

Of The Trees, Jade Cicada, Tycho (live), Ott., Eprom, Taiki Nulight, Thought Process, Aiir Castles, Curra

Daily schedule and set times to be announced.

Travel & Map

Travel guidance and site map will be posted after additional details are announced.

Public transit and rideshare details TBA.

FAQ

Age: All ages welcome; some areas 21+.

Hours: Daily schedule TBA; expect mid‑day to late evening.

Cashless: Likely. On‑site vendors typically accept cards and tap‑to‑pay.