The 10th edition of the Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival takes place at Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium on Saturday, November 16, and Sunday, November 17.

Tyler, the Creator has officially dropped the lineup for his upcoming festival, and—surprise—he’s headlining, because of course he is.

This year, he’s bringing along heavyweights like Playboi Carti, Erykah Badu, and André 3000 (yes, you read that right).

Expect smooth vibes from Faye Webster, Blood Orange, and Sampha, while Sexyy Red, Denzel Curry, and Yves Tumor will turn up the heat. Doechii, Tommy Richman, Syd, Left Brain, Mike G, and Earl Sweatshirt add more depth, with Kaytranada, Schoolboy Q, and Omar Apollo rounding it out.

The full lineup and poster are below, so start planning your festival fits.

Hit the Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival 2024 tickets section below for details and access to passes:

