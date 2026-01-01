Coachella 2026

Essentials Dates: April 10–12 & 17–19, 2026 (Confirmed) Location: 50725 Monroe St, Indio, CA 92201, USA Status: Dates confirmed Coachella (Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival) is a massive annual music and art festival in Indio, California, known for its diverse lineups (rock, pop, hip-hop, EDM), large-scale art installations, celebrity attendees, and significant influence on fashion and pop culture.

Lineup Friday: Sabrina Carpenter, The XX, Nine Inch Noize, Disclosure Saturday: Justin Bieber, The Strokes, GIVĒON, Addison Rae Sunday: Karol G, Young Thug, Kaskade, BIGBANG Past headliners include Daft Punk, Prince, Beyoncé, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Tupac, Madonna, Rage Against the Machine, Kanye West, Roger Waters, and Ariana Grande.

Tickets Tickets come in General Admission, VIP, Shuttle Passes, and Camping. General admission tickets include three-day admission and access to GA camping zones. Weekend One Weekend Two

About Coachella is the ultimate music and culture flex — two weekends in the California desert where huge artists, buzzy up-and-comers, and surprise guests collide in one massive, aesthetic fever dream.