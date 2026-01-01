Coachella 2026

Essentials
Dates: April 10–12 & 17–19, 2026 (Confirmed)
Location: 50725 Monroe St, Indio, CA 92201, USA
Status: Dates confirmed
Coachella (Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival) is a massive annual music and art festival in Indio, California, known for its diverse lineups (rock, pop, hip-hop, EDM), large-scale art installations, celebrity attendees, and significant influence on fashion and pop culture.
Lineup
Friday: Sabrina Carpenter, The XX, Nine Inch Noize, Disclosure
Saturday: Justin Bieber, The Strokes, GIVĒON, Addison Rae
Sunday: Karol G, Young Thug, Kaskade, BIGBANG
Past headliners include Daft Punk, Prince, Beyoncé, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Tupac, Madonna, Rage Against the Machine, Kanye West, Roger Waters, and Ariana Grande.
Tickets
Tickets come in General Admission, VIP, Shuttle Passes, and Camping.
General admission tickets include three-day admission and access to GA camping zones.
Weekend One
Weekend Two
About
Coachella is the ultimate music and culture flex — two weekends in the California desert where huge artists, buzzy up-and-comers, and surprise guests collide in one massive, aesthetic fever dream.
Travel & Map
Travel guidance and site map will be posted closer to the event.
Public transit and rideshare details TBA.