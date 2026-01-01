Coachella 2026

April 10–12 & 17–19 • Empire Polo Club, Indio, California

Essentials

Dates: April 10–12 & 17–19, 2026 (Confirmed)

Location: 50725 Monroe St, Indio, CA 92201, USA

Status: Dates confirmed

Coachella (Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival) is a massive annual music and art festival in Indio, California, known for its diverse lineups (rock, pop, hip-hop, EDM), large-scale art installations, celebrity attendees, and significant influence on fashion and pop culture.

Lineup

Friday: Sabrina Carpenter, The XX, Nine Inch Noize, Disclosure

Saturday: Justin Bieber, The Strokes, GIVĒON, Addison Rae

Sunday: Karol G, Young Thug, Kaskade, BIGBANG

Past headliners include Daft Punk, Prince, Beyoncé, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Tupac, Madonna, Rage Against the Machine, Kanye West, Roger Waters, and Ariana Grande.


Tickets

Tickets come in General Admission, VIP, Shuttle Passes, and Camping.

General admission tickets include three-day admission and access to GA camping zones.

About

Coachella is the ultimate music and culture flex — two weekends in the California desert where huge artists, buzzy up-and-comers, and surprise guests collide in one massive, aesthetic fever dream.

Travel & Map

Travel guidance and site map will be posted closer to the event.

Public transit and rideshare details TBA.

FAQ

Age: All ages welcome; 18+ recommended for camping.

Hours: Performances typically begin in early afternoon and continue until midnight.

Cashless: Yes, all vendors accept cards or tap-to-pay.