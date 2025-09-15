Coachella 2027

Essentials Coachella is the ultimate music and culture flex. It’s two weekends in the California desert where huge artists, buzzy up-and-comers, and surprise guests all collide in one massive, aesthetic fever dream. Beyond the music, it’s a full-on scene: fashion moments, art installations, and just about every influencer you’ve ever scrolled past on Instagram, all vibing under the palm trees. Dates: The expected dates for Coachella in 2027 are April 9 -11 and April 16 - 18if the festival continues on the same weekends as the previous event. Location: Empire Polo Field Type: Music Festival (Rock, Pop, Hip-Hop, Electronic, Indie) Status: Dates are not confirmed yet. Check back for updates.

Tickets Get Tickets Usual Coachella Ticket Options Coachella tickets are usually sold in increasing price tiers: * General Admission (GA): Standard entry to the venue and camping areas for all three days.

* GA + Shuttle: Includes a three-day Any Line Shuttle Pass for transport to and from the festival.

* VIP: Grants access to exclusive shaded areas with air-conditioned restrooms and premium food vendors.

These prices are based on the previous event, but may not be the prices for tickets in 2027. Coachella Presale Ticket Options Coachella tickets will likely go on sale during the advance sale in June 2026 or the general sale in January 2027. Pre-sale deposit options for 2027 have already appeared on travel sites.

Lineup The Coachella lineup for 2027 hasn’t been announced yet. Check back for updates to see when the lineup is released. Coachella Lineup Predictions Early predictions and fan chatter suggest potential headliners like Olivia Rodrigo, Kendrick Lamar, and Rihanna, following the typical format of top-40 mainstream acts.



The Coachella lineup is typically announced early in the year, usually in January. But, the lineup for the previous festival was released on September 15, 2025. This was nearly four months earlier than usual and is the earliest a full lineup has ever been announced in the festival's history. Lineup History The music lineup always has electronic, rock, indie, pop, hip-hop, R&B, Latin, K-pop, and alternative genres. The previous lineup included names like abrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, and Karol G, along with major acts The Strokes, The xx, Nine Inch Noize, Anyma, Disclosure, Turnstile, Jack White, and Young Thug. Radiohead, Björk, Beyoncé, Daft Punk, Prince, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg,Bad Bunny, Harry Styles, BLACKPINK, Arcade Fire, Paul McCartney, Outkast, Lady Gaga, and Kendrick Lamar are the top iconic names to have headlined the festival throughout its history.