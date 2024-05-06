Coconino Campout has just been created by Low End Lab, Relentless Beats, R Entertainment, & Pepsi Amphitheater as a new camping festival. The camping village set will have a picturesque, ponderosa pine forest "camping in the woods" type of vibe. Check back for Coconino Campout 2024 updates.

The Coconino dates are Sept. 20-22, 2024, located at the Pepsi Amphitheater at Fort Tuthill County Park in Flagstaff, Arizona.

The Coconino Campout 2024 lineup will include global, national and regional acts; art and experiential activations and food vendors. Check back for updates.

A Coconino Campout tickets for sale date hasn't been announced yet. If you sign up for the presale you can enter to win a 3-day camping pass.

Sign up will also give you the early word on when tickets go on sale.

Relentless Beats also creates and produces other electronic music festivals like Phoenix Lights, Goldrush Music Festival, DUSK Music Festival, and Decadence AZ.

RelentlessBeats has embraced electronic dance music from its underground roots to mainstream popularity, focusing on promoting the growth and evolution of dance music rather than conforming to commercial radio trends.

R Entertainment provides customized services in various entertainment-related areas like event production, talent acquisition, ticketing, marketing, PR, programming and vendor acquisition