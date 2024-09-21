|
Insomniac Events just dropped the full lineup for the tenth Countdown NYE, the biggest New Year's Eve festival on the West Coast. This year's event is called “Day of Domination,” and it’s happening at NOS Events Center in San Bernardino on December 31.
Hit the Countdown NYE 2024 tickets section below for details and access to passes:
Topping the lineup are Marshmello, Zedd, Diplo, Alesso, Galantis, and Chris Lake, Lilly Palmer, W&W, Zeds Dead, Jauz, TroyBoi, and Liquid Stranger.
The festival itself is a trip across five themed stages, with Bassrush and Insomniac Records curating the stages. You’ll wander through spots like The Nebula, Area 51, Galactik Gate, and the Twilight Zone—this year featuring a hard techno-focused stage. The Mothership is getting an upgrade with 20% more space.
Expect to see some wild alien art installations and next-level visuals as you vibe your way through the night. If you opt-in for VIP you getgourmet food, exclusive dance zones, champagne, and more. Even if you’re just going GA+, you get fast entry and fancy restrooms to keep things smooth.
Hit the buttons below for ticket prices and access to passes:
The Countdown NYE schedule of set times will be posted here when it's announced.
The Countdown NYE lineup for 2024!
Spacelab articles and festival guides might have affiliate links or receive compensation for products and services mentioned on this website.
This will not cost you any additional money if you buy through Spacelab links.
It’s actually a great way to support Spacelab!