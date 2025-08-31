     
 
Spacelab
Creamfields 2025

DATES: August 21 - 24

LOCATION: Daresbury, England, Europe
 

Creamfields is an electronic music festival known the world over for high energy performances and great stage production.

 

Creamfields 2025 will attract top DJs and EDM people from around the world and be one of the best British festivals of the summer season.

 

 

CREAMFIELDS DATES AND LOCATION

 

The expected Creamfields 2025 dates are August 21 - 24, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed yet, so check back for updates.

 

 

CREAMFIELDS LINEUP

 

The Creamfields 2025 lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the Lineup section farther below to see who's performing. Check back for updates.

 

 

CREAMFIELDS TICKETS

 

Hit the Creamfields tickets section below for details and access to passes:

 

Bookmark this page in your favorites so you can come back and track new information for the 2025 edition of Creamfields as it happens.

 

Creamfields continues to thrive with amazing lineups. The secret to its widespread appeal is hard to determine, but whatever it is, it's real.

 

Creamfields remains a top destination for many electronic acts around the world today. It's held during the August Bank Holiday weekend in Daresbury, England.

 

There are many ways to travel to Creamfields, including coach, car, train, air and shuttle bus; so check out your options ahead of time.

 

 

The previous Creamfields lineup had Calvin Harris, Tiësto, Eric Prydz, Martin Garrix, Peggy Gou, Hardwell, Fatboy Slim, Chase & Status, Alesso, Solomun and more.

 

Hit the buttons below for ticket prices and access to passes:

 

WHAT IS THE CREAMFIELDS 2025 LOCATION?

 

Creamfields is located at Daresbury, a scenic countryside location that has expansive settings for multiple stages and large crowds.

 

It's transforms a rural landscape into a pulsating festival ground, with natural beauty and state-of-the-art production for an immersive electronic dance music experience.

 

 

WHAT ARE THE CREAMFIELDS 2025 DATES?

 

The expected Creamfields dates are August 21 - 24. These dates aren't confirmed yet, so check to see when they become official.

 

 

CREAMFIELDS 2025 SCHEDULE

 

The Creamfields schedule of set times will be posted here when it's announced.

 

 

CREAMFIELDS 2025 LINEUP

 

The Creamfields lineup for 2025 will be posted here when it's announced.

 

 

A community for music festivals, creators & influencers! A music festival platform, online store and digital magazine.
 
