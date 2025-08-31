Creamfields is an electronic music festival known the world over for high energy performances and great stage production.

Creamfields 2025 will attract top DJs and EDM people from around the world and be one of the best British festivals of the summer season.

The expected Creamfields 2025 dates are August 21 - 24, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed yet, so check back for updates.

The Creamfields 2025 lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the Lineup section farther below to see who's performing. Check back for updates.

Hit the Creamfields tickets section below for details and access to passes:

Bookmark this page in your favorites so you can come back and track new information for the 2025 edition of Creamfields as it happens.

Creamfields continues to thrive with amazing lineups. The secret to its widespread appeal is hard to determine, but whatever it is, it's real.

Creamfields remains a top destination for many electronic acts around the world today. It's held during the August Bank Holiday weekend in Daresbury, England.

There are many ways to travel to Creamfields, including coach, car, train, air and shuttle bus; so check out your options ahead of time.

The previous Creamfields lineup had Calvin Harris, Tiësto, Eric Prydz, Martin Garrix, Peggy Gou, Hardwell, Fatboy Slim, Chase & Status, Alesso, Solomun and more.