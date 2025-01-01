Creamfields 2026

Essentials
Dates: August 27 – 30, 2026. Dates are confirmed.
Location: Daresbury, England, Europe
Genres: House, Techno, Drum & Bass, Trance
Creamfields usually happens over Bank Holiday weekend, so these are the likely dates.
It will be the 20th anniversary of Creamfields! Look for big things to happen.
Tickets
Tickets are on sale.
Get Tickets
You can get one day, two day, three day or four day tickets.
There are four different ticket levels: Standard, Bronze, Silver or Gold.
There are also options for tickets for camping, big green coach, shuttle bus and car parking.
Lineup
Full lineup TBA. Bookmark this page for updates.
Look for daily schedules and set times here when announced.
Travel & Map
Travel guidance and site map will be posted closer to the event.
Public transit and rideshare details TBA.
The Creamfields festival is held at the Daresbury Estate in Cheshire, England. It is situated between Liverpool and Manchester.
The general postcode for the Creamfields festival site on the Daresbury Estate is WA4 4AF. However, the festival's official website recommends following dedicated festival signage rather than relying solely on GPS, as local roads may be closed or have specific traffic routes during the event.