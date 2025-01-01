Creamfields 2026

Essentials

Dates: August 27 – 30, 2026. Dates are confirmed.

Location: Daresbury, England, Europe

Genres: House, Techno, Drum & Bass, Trance

Creamfields usually happens over Bank Holiday weekend, so these are the likely dates.

It will be the 20th anniversary of Creamfields! Look for big things to happen.