Dancefestopia is this annual music festival that’s all about EDM and being surrounded by nature.

Tickets go on sale Monday, Nov. 4! Check back for updates and access to tickets.

It’s tucked away in Kansas City, like you’re escaping the city and stepping into this magical forest full of beats and neon lights. Imagine dancing all day and night with the best bass drops echoing through the trees—kind of a dream, right?

Hit the tickets section below for details and access to passes:

Dancefestopia is famous for the vibes—it’s super inclusive and community-focused. You can tell people come here for the pure love of music and the experience.

Plus, the lineup is always fire, pulling in top-tier EDM artists, but also giving space to rising talent.

The festival experience is wild—think camping with your crew, late-night stages lighting up the woods, and art installations that make you feel like you’re in a whole other world. It's the perfect mix of music, nature, and connection. You leave feeling like you’re part of this bigger family of festival-goers.

The Dancefestopia 2025 lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the Lineup section farther below to see who's performing. Check back for updates.