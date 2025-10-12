     
 
Spacelab
Shim Shim
Dancefestopia 2025

DATES: September 1 - 7

LOCATION: La Cygne, Kansas, USA
 
 

Dancefestopia is this annual music festival that’s all about EDM and being surrounded by nature.

 

Tickets go on sale Monday, Nov. 4! Check back for updates and access to tickets.

 

It’s tucked away in Kansas City, like you’re escaping the city and stepping into this magical forest full of beats and neon lights. Imagine dancing all day and night with the best bass drops echoing through the trees—kind of a dream, right?

 

Dancefestopia is famous for the vibes—it’s super inclusive and community-focused. You can tell people come here for the pure love of music and the experience.

 

Dancefestopia

 

Plus, the lineup is always fire, pulling in top-tier EDM artists, but also giving space to rising talent.

 

Dancefestopia

 

The festival experience is wild—think camping with your crew, late-night stages lighting up the woods, and art installations that make you feel like you’re in a whole other world. It's the perfect mix of music, nature, and connection. You leave feeling like you’re part of this bigger family of festival-goers.

 

DANCEFESTOPIA LINEUP

 

The Dancefestopia 2025 lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the Lineup section farther below to see who's performing. Check back for updates.

 

Dancefestopia

 

 

DANCEFESTOPIA 2025 SCHEDULE

 

The Dancefestopia schedule of set times will be posted here when it's announced.

 

 

DANCEFESTOPIA 2025 LINEUP

 

The Dancefestopia lineup for 2025 will be posted here when it's announced.

 

 

