     
 
Spacelab
Das Energi Festival 2024
Start Date: August 9
End Date: August 10
Salt Lake City, Utah, USA
 

Das Energi Festival has Trance, House, EDM, Trap Music, Dubstep, and more produced by V2 Presents!

 

Das Energi Festival is this weekend! Check back for updates.

 

The Das Energi Festival lineup by day IS OUT!

 

Hit the Das Energi Festival 2024 lineup section farther below to see a complete list of who will be performing.

 

The schedule of set times is out and can be viewed in the Schedule section farther below.

 

The Das Energi Festival 2024 dates are Aug. 9 - 10.

 

Das Energi Festival is located in Salt Lake City, Utah at The Great Saltair, located on the outskirts of the city. It's produced by V2 Events.

 

The previous Das Energi Festival lineup had Anna Lunoe, Audien, Deorro, DJ Snake, Evan Giia, Excision, Liquid Stranger, Noizu, Nostalgic, Peekaboo, Porter Robinson, Tchami, Timmy Trumpet, Zeds Dead, Disco Lines, Omnom and more.

 

 

 

Das Energi Festival usually features three stages: Energi Field, Synergy Station and Galactic Flats.

 

Bookmark this page in your favorites so you can come back and track new information for the 2024 edition of Das Energi Festival.

 

Das Energi Festival map

 

The Das Energi Festival map from the last event, this could give some clues as to how the next event might be layed out.

 

Das Energi Festival has in the past featured three stages: Energi Field, Synergy Station and Galactic Flats

 

 

Das Energi Festival happens at The Saltair in Salt Lake City

 

 

Das Energi Festival 2024 will offer sublime sunsets

 

 

 

 

Das Energi Festival 2024 Schedule

 

schedule

 

schedule

 

The Das Energi Festival schedule of set times will be posted here when it's announced.

 

 

 

Das Energi Festival Lineup 2024

 

Das Energi Festival lineup

 

The Das Energi Festival lineup for 2024!

 

Das Energi Festival Tickets

 

Check the status of Das Energi Festival tickets:

 

Das Energi Festival lineup

 

The previous Das Energi Festival lineup had Aluna • Anna Lunoe • Audien • Chapter & Verse • Crystal Skies • Dabin • Deorro B2B Valentino Khan • Disco Lines • DJ Snake • Dombresky • Droloe • Emorfik • Evan Giia • Excision • Ghastly presents Ghengar • Godlands • HighInd • INZO • Jauz • Jiqui • Kaivon • Kendoll • Kream • Liquid Stranger • Noizu • Nostalgix • Omnom • Peekaboo • PhaseOne • Porter Robinson (DJ Set) • Ravenscoon • Tape B • Tchami • Timmy Trumpet • TVBOO • Whethan • Zeds Dead and more.

 

 

Das Energi Festival lineup

 

The Das Energi Festival stage lineups

 

 

 

Das Energi Festival lineup

 

The Das Energi Festival lineup before that had deadmau5, Excision, Louis The Child, Subtronics, Nostalgix, Moonchiild, Jai Wolf, Kill Script and more.
     
     
     
 

 

 

 

 
 
 
     
     
 

 

  
 
