Dimension Festival 2027 Dates, Tickets and Lineup: Everything We Know So Far

Dimension Festival 2027 is heading back to its hidden Northland valley from February 5–8 for an Origins Edition that deliberately makes the whole thing smaller, tighter and more psychedelic. Tickets are already live, but there’s a very Dimension-sized catch: the independent festival needs 400 ticket commitments by September 1, 2026 for the 2027 edition to go ahead. If it doesn’t hit that threshold, ticket buyers get refunded. The lineup hasn’t been announced yet, although Dimension says the first 2027 artist names are coming Wednesday, August 19. ➜ The real story: Dimension isn’t trying to win the festival arms race in 2027. It’s doing the opposite, cutting back to one stage, capping the crowd at 1,000 and basically asking its community to prove that a fiercely independent psychedelic festival still has a future. The result is being called the Origins Edition. Instead of spreading people across multiple zones, Dimension is putting the entire musical journey through the Astral Arena, with one dancefloor, one campground community and a continuous run of psytrance, progressive and psytech. That’s a pretty dramatic reset after the festival’s 10th anniversary edition in 2026, which ran January 30 through February 2 with its biggest lineup yet. The 2027 dates are official, the tickets are on sale and the format is locked in, but the festival itself still depends on reaching its community commitment target. Dimension Festival 2027 Dates Are Official for February 5–8 Dimension Festival 2027 is officially scheduled for Friday, February 5 through Monday, February 8 in Northland, Aotearoa New Zealand. Full festival pass holders can enter the site beginning at 10:00 AM on Friday, with the Astral Arena opening and music beginning at 4:00 PM. Saturday entry pass holders can arrive from 10:00 AM on February 6. The music keeps moving through Monday and shuts down at 4:00 PM on February 8. Instead of immediately sending everyone onto rural roads after four days in the valley, Dimension keeps the campground open for a rest and recovery night, with everyone required to leave by 10:00 AM Tuesday, February 9. That’s one of those small logistical details that suddenly feels extremely smart when you remember this is a remote camping festival built around very long nights. The 2026 festival ran January 30 through February 2, so Dimension moves one week later in 2027 while staying right in the middle of New Zealand’s summer festival season. Get the latest on Dimension Festival dates and schedule. What Kind of Music Will the Dimension Festival 2027 Lineup Feature? Dimension is going much deeper into its psychedelic roots for 2027. The Astral Arena is the only music stage for the Origins Edition, and the festival says the programming will focus on psytrance, progressive and psytech from the opening set through the sunrise sessions. That’s a major change from earlier editions, where Dimension could bounce between psytrance, drum and bass, techno, dubstep, chill and other electronic zones. This time there’s nowhere else to wander off to, musically speaking. The whole crowd gets the same trip. The stage is powered by Dimension’s custom Opus CS850 system, with more than 50,000 watts RMS running through a four-way analogue signal path. In normal-person language, Dimension is treating the sound system like part of the lineup rather than something that just happens to be sitting beside it. The official 2027 artist lineup hasn’t been announced yet. Dimension has teased that its first names will arrive Wednesday, August 19, so any names circulating before then are predictions rather than confirmations. The five strongest Dimension Festival 2027 lineup guesses right now are Ace Ventura, Ajja, Jumpstreet, Akasha and EMOK. That list leans heavily on the 2026 bill and the Origins Edition’s return to a more focused psychedelic sound. Ace Ventura, Ajja and Jumpstreet were major international bookings in 2026, Akasha was one of the festival’s prominent New Zealand names and EMOK fits the progressive side of the Astral Arena especially well. None of those five artists has been officially confirmed for 2027. The previous Dimension lineup included Ace Ventura, Ajja, Jumpstreet, EMOK, Mekkanikka, Chromatone, Antix, Akasha, Pitch Black, Paige Julia, Optimus Gryme and a very large group of New Zealand and international underground artists. Get the latest on the Dimension Festival lineup. Dimension Festival 2027 Tickets and Official Prices Dimension 2027 full festival tickets are being sold in four price tiers. The Earlybird pass was NZ$299 and has sold out. Tier 1 is NZ$349, Tier 2 is NZ$379 and the Tier 3 Final price is NZ$399. All of those full festival tiers provide the same core access. Paying earlier gets you the cheaper price, not a secret superior version of the dancefloor. A full festival ticket gets you onto the site from Friday at 10:00 AM through Tuesday at 10:00 AM, including four days of music and experiences, three full festival nights, the Monday recovery night and free tent camping in Valley Camp. Dimension also offers a Saturday Entry Pass for people arriving from 10:00 AM Saturday, February 6. That pass includes three days of festival access, two full festival nights, the recovery night and free tent camping. Parking isn’t included in the main festival ticket. Parking passes, car camping, sleeper vehicle passes, two-person and four-person pre-pitched tents and the Dimension shuttle between Whangārei and the festival are separate add-ons. There are also 6-month, 4-month and 2-month payment-plan options, plus Afterpay with four interest-free instalments over six weeks. The unusual part is the commitment model. Dimension says it needs 400 tickets sold by September 1, 2026 for the Origins Edition to proceed. If the target isn’t reached, every ticket is fully refunded and the event doesn’t go ahead. That isn’t normal festival fine print buried six clicks deep. It’s basically the organizing principle for the entire 2027 edition. Get the latest on Dimension Festival tickets or buy through the official Dimension Flicket ticket page. Why the Origins Edition Is a Big Reset for Dimension Dimension has spent a decade building a festival in a remote Northland valley, but the 2027 version is less about getting bigger and more about making sure there’s still a festival to come back to. The organizers have been unusually direct about the economics. Rising production costs and the pressure facing independent New Zealand festivals pushed Dimension toward a model where the audience commits first and the organizers don’t carry another huge financial risk alone. That context matters. New Zealand’s independent festival scene has been under serious pressure, with multiple events disappearing or scaling back as costs rise and audiences get more selective. Dimension’s answer isn’t a corporate takeover or a bigger VIP zone. It’s 1,000 people, one stage and a much clearer idea of what the festival actually wants to be. The Astral Arena becomes the center of everything, with psychedelic music, immersive visuals, projection mapping, fire, lasers and Dimension’s Opus system running as one continuous experience. Around that, the festival keeps the camping, river, visual art, performance, wellness, marketplace and community pieces that make it feel more like temporarily moving into another reality than just attending a sequence of DJ sets. Dimension is strictly 18+, and it’s still very much a camping festival. The site is on Waimatenui East Road near Nukutawhiti in Northland, around three hours from Auckland Airport, with official shuttle connections available from Whangārei. The whole thing feels intentionally anti-mega-festival. If Origins works, it could be a pretty interesting blueprint for how smaller independent festivals survive without sanding off the exact weirdness that made people care about them in the first place. FAQs When is Dimension Festival 2027? Dimension Festival 2027 is officially scheduled for February 5–8 in Northland, New Zealand. Music begins at 4:00 PM Friday and ends at 4:00 PM Monday, with a recovery night before the campground closes at 10:00 AM Tuesday, February 9. Where will Dimension Festival 2027 take place? Dimension Festival 2027 will take place on Waimatenui East Road near Nukutawhiti in Northland, Aotearoa New Zealand. The festival describes the site as a hidden valley in the far north of the country. How much are Dimension Festival 2027 tickets? Full festival passes started at NZ$299 for Earlybird, which is sold out. Tier 1 is NZ$349, Tier 2 is NZ$379 and Tier 3 Final is NZ$399. Free tent camping in Valley Camp is included, while parking and upgraded camping options are sold separately. Has the Dimension Festival 2027 lineup been announced? No. The Dimension Festival 2027 lineup hasn’t been officially announced yet. The festival says its first artist names are coming Wednesday, August 19, 2026. Is Dimension Festival 2027 definitely happening? The dates and ticket sale are official, but Dimension has made the 2027 event conditional on community support. It says 400 tickets need to be sold by September 1, 2026 for the Origins Edition to proceed; if that target isn’t reached, ticket purchases will be fully refunded.