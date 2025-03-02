   
 
Spacelab
TECH CREATORS FESTIVALS  MUSIC
USA Divider CANADA Divider UNITED KINGDOM Divider AUSTRALIA Divider EUROPE Divider ASIA
2025 Divider 2026 Divider FESTIVAL NEWS Divider MUSIC NEWS Divider   Divider STORE
 
     
     
 
     
 

Download Festival 2025

  
     
   
   
 

Download Festival is the spot for rock and metal heads who wanna go feral for a weekend.

 

It happens in the UK at Donington Park, aka sacred ground for heavy music. Think massive headliners, insane mosh pits, and enough pyro to make your eyebrows feel endangered.

 

It’s basically three days of loud guitars, sweaty crowds, and an atmosphere that feels like a metal family reunion—but with more questionable campsite choices.


The lineups always slap, blending legendary acts with the next big thing, so you’re never stuck watching bands you don’t care about. The crowd is unreal—diehard fans who actually know the words to every song, not just the ones that blew up on TikTok.

 

And the energy is off the charts. Whether you're in the pit, screaming on someone's shoulders, or just vibing with a cider, it feels like home for anyone who lives and breathes heavy music.

 

Tickets

Hit the buttons below to check tickets and prices:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Schedule

The schedule will be posted here when it's announced.

 

Lineup

 

 

The lineup will be posted here when it's announced.

 

 

Spacelab articles and festival guides might have affiliate links or receive compensation for products and services mentioned on this website.

 
 
 
     
     
 

 

  
 
Spacelab
A community for music festivals, creators & influencers! A music festival platform, online store and digital magazine.
 
Creative Commons Copyright, 2024. Some Rights Reserved.
Spacelab is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 United States License. MORE >
         
FESTIVALS NEWS STORE CONNECT SPACELAB
USA TECH AMAZON FACEBOOK ABOUT
CANADA CREATORS ETSY INSTAGRAM CONTACT
UK     TWITTER ADVERTISE
AUSTRALIA     RSS PRIVACY
EUROPE       ETHICS
ASIA       FTC DISCLOSURE
2024       SEARCH
2025        
COACHELLA        
 
     
 

 