EDC Mexico 2027

Festival Essentials EDC Mexico (Electric Daisy Carnival) is a massive, multi-day electronic music festival held annually at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City. Featuring top global DJs, massive stage production, carnival rides, and immersive art, it merges Insomniac’s signature rave culture with vibrant Latin American energy. Genres include tech house, melodic techno, psytrance, Latin electronic, and drum & bass.

Tickets Get Tickets EDC Mexico offers three main ticket tiers: General Admission (GA), Comfort Pass, and Citibanamex Plus (VIP). GA provides full festival access. Comfort Pass adds expedited entry and premium restrooms. Citibanamex Plus includes exclusive viewing areas, fast-track entry, and premium amenities.

Lineup The lineup hasn’t been announced yet. Check back for updates. The EDC Mexico lineup is typically announced in early November. Past lineup artists include Tiësto, Deadmau5, Skrillex, Martin Garrix, Hardwell, Anyma, Charlotte de Witte, John Summit, Fisher, Peggy Gou, Chris Lake.

Travel & Map Travel guidance and site map will be posted closer to the event. Public transit and rideshare details TBA.