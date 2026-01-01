Essentials
Dates: November 6–8, 2026 (Confirmed)
Location: Tinker Field, 287 S Tampa Ave, Orlando, FL 32805
Status: Dates confirmed
Nov 6–8, 2026 • Tinker Field, Orlando, Florida
Dates: November 6–8, 2026 (Confirmed)
Location: Tinker Field, 287 S Tampa Ave, Orlando, FL 32805
Status: Dates confirmed
EDC Orlando 2026 ticket tiers:
GA 3-Day: $249.99
GA+ 3-Day: $329.99
VIP 3-Day: $525.99
SkyDeck Bottle Service: Premium private viewing + table service options.
Lockers: Daily and weekend lockers available.
Get Tickets
The 2026 lineup has not been announced yet. Bookmark this page for updates.
Lineups are typically released in September or October.
Past artists: Tiesto, Armin van Buuren, Illenium, Excision, Zedd, Seven Lions, Kaskade, Slander, Alesso, Zeds Dead.
EDC Orlando is one of Insomniac’s largest electronic music festivals, transforming Tinker Field into a world of neon, art cars, immersive stages, carnival rides, and nonstop EDM across three days.
Travel guidance and the official site map will be posted closer to the event.