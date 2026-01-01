EDC Orlando 2026

Nov 6–8, 2026 • Tinker Field, Orlando, Florida

Essentials

Dates: November 6–8, 2026 (Confirmed)

Location: Tinker Field, 287 S Tampa Ave, Orlando, FL 32805

Status: Dates confirmed

Tickets

EDC Orlando 2026 ticket tiers:

GA 3-Day: $249.99

GA+ 3-Day: $329.99

VIP 3-Day: $525.99

SkyDeck Bottle Service: Premium private viewing + table service options.

Lockers: Daily and weekend lockers available.

Get Tickets

Lineup

The 2026 lineup has not been announced yet. Bookmark this page for updates.

Lineups are typically released in September or October.

Past artists: Tiesto, Armin van Buuren, Illenium, Excision, Zedd, Seven Lions, Kaskade, Slander, Alesso, Zeds Dead.

About

EDC Orlando is one of Insomniac’s largest electronic music festivals, transforming Tinker Field into a world of neon, art cars, immersive stages, carnival rides, and nonstop EDM across three days.

Travel & Map

Travel guidance and the official site map will be posted closer to the event.