EDC Thailand 2026

EDC Thailand is where the electric pulse of dance music meets the tropical vibes of Southeast Asia.

It’s the same Insomniac-produced festival you’d find in Vegas, but with a unique Thai twist—think neon-drenched stages, larger-than-life performers, and a lineup stacked with EDM’s biggest names.

Held in Bangkok, this festival brings the high-energy, immersive world of EDC to a whole new setting, with epic stage designs, carnival rides, and that signature over-the-top production.

EDC Thailand stands out because of the blend of top-tier electronic music with the wild, vibrant energy of Bangkok.

You get world-class DJs, mind-blowing visuals, and the full rave utopia, but with the added bonus of Thailand’s nightlife, street food, and a party culture that just doesn’t quit.

Plus, the crowd is a mix of local and international festival-goers, making it a melting pot of dance music lovers.

Picture this for the experience: you’re dancing under a sky lit up with fireworks, surrounded by a sea of festival outfits that range from glitter-covered ragers to LED-fueled cyberpunk looks.

The bass is hitting just right, and you’re moving through a maze of neon art installations and pop-up experiences.

One moment, you’re losing your mind to a headliner’s drop, the next, you’re grabbing late-night street food before heading back in for another set. It’s a nonstop sensory overload in the best way possible.

The expected dates for 2026 are Jan. 16 - 18, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed, so check back for updates when they become official.

We do know that EDC Thailand is happening in 2026 tho, that has been confirmed by Insomniac Events.

EDC Thailand Lineup

