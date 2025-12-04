EDSea 2027 Dates, Tickets and Lineup: Everything We Know So Far

EDSea 2027 is officially sailing from Miami from January 26 through January 31, with five nights aboard Norwegian Joy and a tropical stop at Harvest Caye, Belize. It’s the fourth voyage of Insomniac’s Electric Daisy Carnival at sea, which means eight stages, themed nights, roaming performers, artist activities and a cruise ship full of people who apparently looked at a normal festival weekend and decided it needed an ocean. The dates, ship, departure port and destination are official. The lineup is still the giant glowing question mark. ➜ The real story: EDSea turns the usual festival escape into a five-night floating city where the hotel, afterparty, pool, restaurants and dance floors are all trapped together in the best possible way. There is no 2026 edition to project forward from. EDSea sailed in November 2025, skipped the 2026 calendar year and moved its next voyage to January 2027, so you can retire the date calculator and start looking at flights. Tickets work differently here, too. You book a stateroom package rather than a basic festival pass, and the price changes by room category and how many people share it. Most standard rooms have sold out, but the official site is running First Available releases and showing limited bookable inventory in selected higher categories. That status can move quickly because a cruise cabin is both your admission and your place to sleep. EDSea 2027 Dates Are Official for January 26 to 31 EDSea 2027 begins Tuesday, January 26 and returns Sunday, January 31. It sails round trip from PortMiami to Harvest Caye, Belize, aboard Norwegian Joy. The official site describes this as the festival’s fourth voyage and its first January sailing. Previous editions happened in November, including the 2025 trip from November 1 through November 6. Organizers shifted the next edition into January and skipped 2026 entirely, which is why the festival can feel both delayed and early at the same time. The upside is that these dates are confirmed far enough ahead for people to plan a full travel week instead of treating it like a quick local festival. Get the latest on EDSea dates. Boarding is expected to begin around noon on January 26, although the final terminal closing and departure times have not been posted yet. The official travel guidance recommends arriving in Miami the day before, which is extremely sensible when the venue can literally leave without you. The EDSea 2027 Lineup Is Still Unannounced EDSea has not announced any artists for 2027. The official lineup page currently offers a signup for release alerts and points visitors back to previous editions. Current fan chatter and wish lists include Disclosure, Charlotte de Witte, Eric Prydz, Eli Brown, Subtronics, Dimension, Ray Volpe and Ferry Corsten. Every one of those names is a prediction, not a confirmed booking. Disclosure is getting especially noticeable speculation after appearing in the festival’s social soundtrack and delivering one of the biggest sets of the 2025 beach night. Return requests for Eli Brown, Subtronics, Dimension and Ray Volpe also make sense because EDSea tends to bring familiar favorites back into the mix. New-name wish lists lean toward Charlotte de Witte and Eric Prydz, while trance fans keep making the case for artists like Ferry Corsten. That would fit a festival history built from house, techno, bass, drum and bass, trance, hard dance and melodic electronic music rather than one narrow lane. Get the latest on the EDSea lineup. The 2025 lineup featured more than 60 artists, including Disclosure, Sara Landry, Dimension, Ganja White Night, Jamie Jones, BLOND:ISH, ISOxo, Noizu, Dombresky, R3HAB, Galantis, LP Giobbi and Vintage Culture. Several DJs played more than once, so the eventual 2027 poster will only tell part of the story. EDSea 2027 Tickets and Official Cabin Prices There is no simple GA wristband for EDSea. Your festival admission comes with a stateroom reservation, and the official prices are listed per person based on room type and occupancy. The least expensive standard Interior room started at $2,250 per person for two guests. That same entry-level room dropped to $1,833 per person with three guests and $1,625 per person with four, while single occupancy cost $4,150. Standard Oceanview rooms started at $2,585 per person for two guests. Balcony rooms started at $2,885 per person for two, and Club Balcony Suites started at $3,175 per person for two. Those opening standard categories are currently sold out. The official First Available program has published double-occupancy prices of $2,420 per person for Interior, $2,765 for Oceanview and $3,255 for Balcony. Interior and Oceanview First Available are marked sold out, while Balcony First Available is showing limited bookable inventory at the time of this update. Suites climb quickly from there. A Penthouse Suite starts at $5,460 per person for two guests, while The Haven Courtyard Penthouse with a large balcony starts at $7,225 per person for two. All of those official figures include $350 per person in taxes and fees. They do not mean everything on the cruise is prepaid, so budget separately for travel, alcohol packages, specialty dining, shore excursions, spa treatments and other upgrades. First Available is not a normal waitlist. You complete a booking and make payments without choosing a specific room number, then Sixthman assigns a matching cabin later if inventory opens. The program says its goal is to place 99 percent of bookings and describes refund and future-credit protections if it cannot assign a room by 30 days before sailing. Get the latest on the EDSea tickets. Public sales opened December 4, 2025. The early automatic billing offer with a $100 per-person deposit ended May 26, 2026, while manual and other payment options remain subject to the current booking date and official schedule. What EDSea 2027 Includes on Norwegian Joy Norwegian Joy is not just transportation. It is the festival grounds, hotel, food court, afterparty network and emergency nap station rolled into one very large ship. EDSea says the 2027 setup will spread music across eight stages. Previous stage concepts have included the open-air Kinetic Ocean main stage, bass-heavy indoor rooms, smaller club spaces, surprise casino sets and a beach stage at Harvest Caye. Your reservation includes the five-night cruise, access to festival performances, many onboard meals, basic beverages and use of standard ship amenities such as pools, hot tubs, mini golf and waterslides. Norwegian Joy also has multiple bars, a casino, go-karts, interactive gaming, a spa and specialty restaurants, although several of those extras cost more. The ship format changes the entire pace. You can go from a packed set to a shower, a buffet plate or ten minutes alone on your balcony without crossing a parking lot or waiting for a shuttle. Five nights is still a serious endurance test, but at least your bed is never several miles away. Harvest Caye Turns the Cruise Into a Beach Festival The official destination is Harvest Caye, a private island stop in southern Belize with a seven-acre beach, a large pool, a swim-up bar and optional excursions. You can keep the day relaxed with a lounger and a slow reset, or add zip-lining, lagoon water sports, snorkeling and other activities once excursion booking opens closer to the voyage. The festival has previously carried music onto the island for a long beach-night session, which is where the cruise concept really stops feeling like a gimmick. Weather and ship logistics can always change a port schedule, so treat detailed island set times as flexible until the final schedule arrives. EDSea expects to publish that schedule roughly four to eight weeks before sailing. Planning the Miami Departure The official port address is PortMiami, 1015 N America Way, Miami, Florida 33132. Miami International Airport is roughly nine miles away, while Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport is about 25 miles from the port. If you fly in on departure day, you are placing your entire festival weekend in the hands of airline timing and Miami traffic. EDSea recommends arriving in Miami by noon at the latest, but coming in the day before gives you far more breathing room. Bring the exact travel documents required for your citizenship and itinerary. The official guidance strongly recommends a passport valid for at least six months beyond the trip, even though some U.S. citizens on a closed-loop cruise may qualify to use other approved documents. FAQs When is EDSea 2027? EDSea 2027 is officially scheduled for January 26 through January 31. It is a five-night round-trip cruise from Miami to Harvest Caye, Belize. What ship is hosting EDSea 2027? EDSea 2027 takes place aboard Norwegian Joy. The ship will host eight festival stages along with dining, bars, pools, hot tubs, waterslides, a casino, go-karts and other cruise amenities. How much are EDSea 2027 tickets? Official standard double-occupancy prices started at $2,250 per person for Interior, $2,585 for Oceanview, $2,885 for Balcony and $3,175 for Club Balcony Suite. Most standard rooms are sold out, and current First Available or suite prices are higher. Published prices include $350 per person in taxes and fees. Has the EDSea 2027 lineup been announced? No. The official EDSea 2027 lineup has not been released. Disclosure, Charlotte de Witte, Eric Prydz, Eli Brown, Subtronics, Dimension, Ray Volpe and Ferry Corsten are current fan predictions and wish-list names, not confirmed artists.