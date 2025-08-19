Electric Forest 2026

June 18 – 21 • Double JJ Resort, Rothbury, Michigan

Essentials

Dates: June 18 – 21, 2026 (estimated)

Location: Double JJ Resort, Rothbury, MI

Genres: House Music, Bass, Trance, Dubstep, Electro and more

Status: Dates estimated. Bookmark this page for updates.

Tickets

GA and VIP options expected. Pricing TBA.

Lineup

Full lineup TBA. Bookmark this page for updates. We’ll add daily schedules and set times when announced.

Travel & Map

Travel guidance and site map will be posted after additional details are announced.

Public transit and rideshare details TBA.

FAQ

Age: All ages welcome; some areas 21+.

Hours: Daily schedule TBA; expect mid-day to late evening.

Cashless: Likely. On-site vendors typically accept cards and tap-to-pay.