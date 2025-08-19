Electric Forest 2026

Essentials Dates: June 18 – 21, 2026 (estimated) Location: Double JJ Resort, Rothbury, MI Genres: House Music, Bass, Trance, Dubstep, Electro and more Status: Dates estimated. Bookmark this page for updates.

Tickets GA and VIP options expected. Pricing TBA. Get Tickets Link goes to the official site.

Lineup Full lineup TBA. Bookmark this page for updates. We’ll add daily schedules and set times when announced.