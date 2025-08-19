Electric Forest 2026

Essentials
Dates: June 18 – 21, 2026 (estimated)
Location: Double JJ Resort, Rothbury, MI
Genres: House Music, Bass, Trance, Dubstep, Electro and more
Status: Dates estimated. Bookmark this page for updates.
June 18 – 21 • Double JJ Resort, Rothbury, Michigan
Dates: June 18 – 21, 2026 (estimated)
Location: Double JJ Resort, Rothbury, MI
Genres: House Music, Bass, Trance, Dubstep, Electro and more
Status: Dates estimated. Bookmark this page for updates.
GA and VIP options expected. Pricing TBA.Get Tickets
Link goes to the official site.
Full lineup TBA. Bookmark this page for updates. We’ll add daily schedules and set times when announced.
Travel guidance and site map will be posted after additional details are announced.
Public transit and rideshare details TBA.
Age: All ages welcome; some areas 21+.
Hours: Daily schedule TBA; expect mid-day to late evening.
Cashless: Likely. On-site vendors typically accept cards and tap-to-pay.