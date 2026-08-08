EMO’S NOT DEAD 2027 Dates, Tickets and Lineup: Everything You Need to Know

EMO’S NOT DEAD 2027 is officially taking the screaming back to sea January 22–26 aboard Norwegian Joy, sailing round trip from Miami to Great Stirrup Cay in the Bahamas. The lineup is already stacked with Yellowcard, Mayday Parade, Dance Gavin Dance, Silverstein, Don Broco, Enter Shikari, We Came As Romans and enough scene history to make your old studded belt feel medically necessary again. This isn’t a normal festival with a cruise attached. It’s four nights of live sets, artist activities, theme-night chaos, go-karts, waterslides and thousands of people who still know exactly when to shout the backup vocal. The dates, route and artist lineup are official, while cabin availability is moving fast enough that the least expensive room categories have already disappeared. ➜ The real story: EMO’S NOT DEAD has turned elder-emo nostalgia into an actual vacation ecosystem. You can catch a breakdown, race a go-kart and have a small emotional crisis near a waterslide before dinner. The 2027 sailing marks the fifth E.N.D. Cruise, hosted by Emo’s Not Dead founder Matt Cutshall and produced in partnership with Sixthman. It follows the 2026 edition on the same January 22–26 calendar window, but the destination changes from Costa Maya to Norwegian Cruise Line’s private island, Great Stirrup Cay. Reservations are on sale now through the official cruise site. Interior and oceanview rooms are sold out, while selected balcony rooms, Club Balcony Suites and higher-end suites remain available through the current First Available release system. EMO’S NOT DEAD 2027 Dates Are Official for January 22–26 The E.N.D. Cruise leaves Miami on Friday, January 22 and returns Tuesday, January 26, 2027. It’s a four-night round-trip sailing aboard Norwegian Joy with a stop at Great Stirrup Cay in the Bahamas. The 2026 cruise also ran January 22–26, so the 2027 edition keeps the exact same dates one year later. The difference is the route: 2026 sailed to Costa Maya, while 2027 heads to Great Stirrup Cay. Embarkation begins at the Port of Miami, located at 1015 N America Way in Miami, Florida. The official travel page recommends arriving in the Miami area at least one day early because a delayed flight is a deeply unfun way to miss a boat full of your favorite bands. The detailed daily schedule isn’t available yet. Organizers say the full schedule is normally released about four to eight weeks before sailing, so exact set times, activity times and day-by-day plans will come much closer to departure. Get the latest on EMO'S NOT DEAD dates. These dates are fully confirmed, not projected. Flights and hotels are separate from the cruise price, so anyone traveling to Miami should budget for both sides of the sailing. The EMO’S NOT DEAD 2027 Lineup Is Official Yellowcard, Mayday Parade and Dance Gavin Dance sit at the top of a lineup built to hit several different corners of the emo, pop-punk and post-hardcore universe. The full official lineup includes Yellowcard, Mayday Parade, Dance Gavin Dance, Silverstein, Don Broco, Enter Shikari, We Came As Romans, Hawthorne Heights, Saosin, The Wonder Years, Gym Class Heroes, The Ghost Inside, The Cab, letlive., Blessthefall, The Paradox, Honey Revenge, Hot Milk, The Fall Of Troy, The Spill Canvas, Emo Orchestra, girlfriends, Reclaim The Fallen and Your Broken Hero. That’s a smart balance of scene anchors and newer blood. Yellowcard, Hawthorne Heights, Silverstein, Saosin and The Spill Canvas bring the early-2000s emotional damage, while The Wonder Years, Hot Milk, Honey Revenge and The Paradox keep the bill from feeling trapped inside an old iPod. Enter Shikari, We Came As Romans, The Ghost Inside, letlive., Blessthefall, Don Broco and The Fall Of Troy push the heavier and stranger edges. Gym Class Heroes and Emo Orchestra then make sure the weekend has a few turns nobody can reduce to one very tidy genre label. Get the latest on the EMO'S NOT DEAD lineup. All performances are included with a cruise reservation and use general admission seating. The complete set schedule will arrive closer to January, so for now the lineup is official but the daily artist order is still open. EMO’S NOT DEAD 2027 Tickets and Official Cabin Prices EMO’S NOT DEAD doesn’t sell GA, VIP or single-day festival passes. Your ticket is a stateroom reservation, and the price changes based on the cabin type, the deck and how many people share the room. Interior rooms were officially listed from $1,615 per person for two guests on Deck 5. That same room dropped to $1,412 per person with three guests and $1,310 per person with four, but the interior category is currently sold out. Oceanview rooms started at $1,855 per person for double occupancy and are also sold out. First Available releases are active, which means new cabins can appear if inventory changes, but this is not a traditional waiting list and it doesn’t guarantee a room. Balcony rooms are currently the lowest available category, starting at $2,355 per person for two guests. The same available balcony option is listed at $1,855 per person for three guests, $1,605 per person for four guests and $4,355 for a solo traveler. Family Balcony rooms start at $2,430 per person for two guests, while available Club Balcony Suites start at $2,705 per person for double occupancy. Available suites currently start at $4,905 per person for two guests, with much higher solo prices and different rates for larger groups. All listed prices include $355 per person in taxes and fees. They also cover the four-night cruise, every performance, standard meals and access to many of Norwegian Joy’s regular amenities. Daily onboard service charges are extra. Alcohol, soft drinks, bottled water, Wi-Fi, specialty dining, spa treatments, gambling, arcade play, shore excursions, airfare, hotels and ground transportation can also add to the total. Payment plans are available, but the earlier $100-deposit automatic billing offer ended June 22, 2026. The deposit and installment schedule now depend on when you book, while manual-plan late payments can trigger a $35 fee. Get the latest on EMO'S NOT DEAD tickets. Cabin inventory is live and can change quickly. Check the official price page before making plans, especially if you need a specific room size or want to split the cost with three or four people. What Happens on the Norwegian Joy? The Norwegian Joy is essentially the venue, hotel, transportation and afterparty all at once. Multiple stages host the bands, while the ship adds a go-kart track, waterslides, pools, hot tubs, a casino, fitness center, mini golf, restaurants, bars and enough decks to keep your daily step count weirdly ambitious. Between sets, the E.N.D. Cruise runs activities built around the artists and the community. The announced experience includes Matt Cutshall’s Tonight (Tonight) Show, Battle of the Frontmen live-band karaoke, the Slappiest Bellyflop Competition and a Flip Cup Tournament. The Great Stirrup Cay stop adds the beach portion of the trip, with swimming, cabanas, a beach club, ziplining, waterslides and other island activities. Some experiences and excursions cost extra, so the private-island day can be either relaxed and included-ish or a very enthusiastic attack on your vacation budget. The ship format also changes the relationship between fans and artists. You’re not watching one set and walking back to a parking lot; you’re sharing the same floating environment for four nights, which creates the kind of random encounters and one-off moments a normal festival can’t easily manufacture. Why EMO’S NOT DEAD Works So Well at Sea EMO’S NOT DEAD began as Matt Cutshall’s very funny, very specific love letter to a scene that supposedly aged out of the cultural spotlight. The cruise proves the opposite: the audience didn’t disappear, it got jobs, found vacation days and became willing to book a cabin for four nights of communal screaming. The fifth sailing feels less like a nostalgia stunt and more like a proper annual institution. Previous editions have featured Dashboard Confessional, New Found Glory, Boys Like Girls, Chiodos, Thursday, Secondhand Serenade, The Used, Underoath and many more, so the event has built a real history instead of recycling one fixed lineup. There’s still plenty of nostalgia, obviously. Nobody books Yellowcard and Hawthorne Heights by accident. But younger acts, heavier bands and oddball programming keep the experience from becoming a museum exhibit with eyeliner. That mix is the actual appeal. EMO’S NOT DEAD 2027 is sentimental without being sleepy, ridiculous without pretending it isn’t, and immersive in a way even a very good one-day festival can’t match. FAQs When is EMO’S NOT DEAD 2027? EMO’S NOT DEAD 2027 is officially scheduled for January 22 through January 26, 2027. The four-night cruise departs from Miami and returns to Miami. Where is EMO’S NOT DEAD 2027? EMO’S NOT DEAD 2027 takes place aboard Norwegian Joy. The cruise sails round trip from the Port of Miami to Great Stirrup Cay in the Bahamas. Who is playing EMO’S NOT DEAD 2027? The official lineup includes Yellowcard, Mayday Parade, Dance Gavin Dance, Silverstein, Don Broco, Enter Shikari, We Came As Romans, Hawthorne Heights, Saosin, The Wonder Years, Gym Class Heroes, The Ghost Inside, The Cab, letlive., Blessthefall, The Paradox, Honey Revenge, Hot Milk, The Fall Of Troy, The Spill Canvas, Emo Orchestra, girlfriends, Reclaim The Fallen and Your Broken Hero. How much are EMO’S NOT DEAD 2027 tickets? Cruise admission is sold as a stateroom reservation, with prices listed per person and varying by room type and occupancy. Interior rooms were listed from $1,615 per person for double occupancy but are sold out. Currently available balcony rooms start at $2,355 per person for double occupancy. Listed prices include $355 per person in taxes and fees, but daily service charges and several onboard extras cost more. What is included with an EMO’S NOT DEAD 2027 reservation? The official cruise price includes a four-night round-trip sailing, admission to all performances, standard meals, access to many Norwegian Joy amenities, and $355 per person in taxes and fees. Daily service charges, alcohol, Wi-Fi, specialty dining, spa treatments, shore excursions, airfare and ground transportation are not included.