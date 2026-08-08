Eurosonic Noorderslag 2027 Dates, Tickets and Lineup: Everything We Know So Far

Eurosonic Noorderslag 2027 is officially returning to Groningen, the Netherlands, from January 13 through January 16. For four days, the city becomes a giant live-music search engine where fans, festival bookers and the wider European music industry go looking for the artists everyone else will be talking about next. The dates are locked, Ireland is the official focus country and Delegate Passes are already on sale. The artist lineup and public festival tickets are still waiting in the wings. ➜ The real story: ESNS is less interested in booking yesterday’s victory lap than discovering tomorrow’s festival poster before the font gets enormous. About 40,000 fans and professionals are expected across Groningen, including roughly 4,000 conference delegates. At night, audiences move between dozens of venues for hundreds of short showcase sets. During the day, the ESNS Conference turns De Oosterpoort into one of Europe’s busiest meeting points for artists, agents, labels, promoters and festival bookers. The 2027 artist lineup has not been announced. That matters here because Eurosonic Noorderslag is built around discovery, not a handful of giant headliners, so the poster is usually a map of the European artists most likely to break internationally over the next year. Eurosonic Noorderslag 2027 Dates Are Official ESNS27 runs from Wednesday, January 13 through Saturday, January 16, 2027. Eurosonic occupies the first three nights with European showcase artists spread across Groningen, while Noorderslag closes the event on Saturday at De Oosterpoort with a lineup focused entirely on Dutch music. The ESNS Conference runs alongside the festival for all four days. Its panels, keynotes, workshops and networking sessions happen mainly during the day, which makes the basic ESNS rhythm fairly simple: talk about the future of music before dinner, then spend the night trying to find it in a packed club. The 2026 edition took place January 14 through 17, so the official 2027 schedule moves one day earlier while keeping the familiar Wednesday-through-Saturday format. Get the latest on Eurosonic Noorderslag dates. Noorderslag 2027 is officially set for Saturday, January 16, at De Oosterpoort. The event has no general age limit, although visitors younger than 16 must attend with a parent or guardian. How Eurosonic, Noorderslag and the ESNS Conference Fit Together Eurosonic is the international discovery engine. From Wednesday through Friday, artists from across Europe play compact showcase sets in clubs, theaters, halls and pop-up spaces around Groningen city centre. The goal is not only to impress fans, but to land on the radar of the hundreds of festival bookers and other industry professionals in town. Noorderslag is the Dutch finale. It takes over De Oosterpoort on Saturday and works as a snapshot of where music in the Netherlands is heading, from brand-new acts to established names with enough momentum to make the room feel slightly too small. The ESNS Conference is the business and ideas side of the week. More than 4,000 delegates gather for discussions about live music, artist development, technology, sustainability, policy, discovery and the practical work of moving European artists beyond their home markets. Put all three pieces together and ESNS feels more like a citywide music ecosystem than a normal festival. There is no single main stage to camp beside all day, and the best plan is usually a flexible one. Eurosonic Noorderslag 2027 Lineup and Early Artist Predictions The official ESNS27 artist lineup has not been announced. Artist applications remain open through September 1, 2026, so any performer names circulating before the first official reveal should be treated as predictions, not bookings. One major direction is already official: Ireland is the 2027 focus country. ESNS is working with First Music Contact and RTÉ 2FM to put extra attention on the Irish scene, which makes a deep Irish showcase delegation one of the safest expectations for the lineup. Early Irish names worth watching include ADORE, Negro Impacto, Pebbledash, Sarah Crean, Shark School, Kissing on Camera, Nerves and RÓISE. These artists are part of the Ireland Music Week 2026 showcase class, giving them the kind of emerging, export-ready profile that often fits Eurosonic. None is confirmed for ESNS27. See the Eurosonic Noorderslag lineup here. The bigger European lineup should stretch across indie rock, post-punk, pop, electronic music, hip-hop, folk, experimental music, R&B, jazz and sounds that become annoyingly difficult to file under one genre after about 30 seconds. ESNS has serious history as an early platform for artists including Fontaines D.C., Hozier, The xx, Robyn, Stromae, Sam Smith, AURORA, Sigrid, Christine and the Queens, Viagra Boys and Zaho de Sagazan. That does not mean every act becomes huge, but it explains why a room holding a few hundred people can attract an oddly intense concentration of agents and festival bookers. The conference program is already moving. Confirmed speakers include Dan Lambert, manager of Kneecap; First Music Contact CEO Angela Dorgan; agent Eleanor McGuinness; promoters Will Rolfe and Declan Forde; guitarist Adrian Vandenberg; Sound Diplomacy founder Shain Shapiro; BumaStemra CEO Karin de Groot; and music discoverability researcher Martin Clarke. Eurosonic Noorderslag 2027 Tickets and Passes There are two very different ticket lanes at ESNS: fan tickets for the festival and professional Delegate Passes for the conference. Public festival tickets for ESNS27 are not available yet, and official 2027 prices have not been announced. The same is true for standalone Noorderslag tickets. ESNS says public tickets will be sold only through its own webshop or official resale platform, so third-party listings should not be treated as official inventory. The 2026 public festival offer included broader festival access, Noorderslag tickets and discounted ESNS Young options, with public listings starting around €52.50. That number is useful only as a previous-edition reference. It is not a confirmed starting price for 2027, and the exact ticket mix can change when the new sale opens. ESNS27 Delegate Passes are available now at the Medium rate. The official public information page does not display the live euro price, so the current total needs to be checked inside the ESNS ticket shop rather than copied from an old sale tier. Get Eurosonic Noorderslag tickets here. A Delegate Pass includes full access to the ESNS Conference, fast-lane entry to more than 300 showcases, networking lounges, the ESNS Delegates Database and ESNS Analytics. It is the all-access professional option, not simply a premium version of a normal fan ticket. Hotel and Delegate Pass packages are also available. Groningen fills quickly during ESNS, so accommodation can become the more urgent booking even while fans are still waiting for regular festival tickets to appear. Where Eurosonic Noorderslag 2027 Takes Over Groningen Eurosonic is spread across the centre of Groningen rather than fenced into one festival site. Recent editions have used more than 40 locations, with audiences walking or cycling between concert halls, theaters, clubs, bars and temporary stages. De Oosterpoort at Trompsingel 27 is the anchor venue. It hosts Noorderslag on Saturday and serves as the main home of the ESNS Conference, while Eurosonic’s nighttime showcases pull the crowd outward into the city. That layout gives ESNS its personality. You might watch a sharply dressed art-pop act in a theater, squeeze into a basement for a noisy guitar band, cross the Grote Markt in January cold and then accidentally find the best set of the night because your original choice was full. The event is cashless at its official locations. Accessibility varies because the festival uses many different buildings, so visitors who need step-free access or other arrangements should check the specific venue information before building a nightly route. Why ESNS Still Matters So Much Plenty of festivals say they are about discovery. ESNS builds almost its entire identity around it. Artists are automatically connected to the European Talent Exchange when selected for the festival, giving them a direct route toward bookings at major events across the continent. A strong 40-minute set in Groningen can become the beginning of an entire summer festival run. For fans, that creates a different kind of payoff. You are not buying a ticket because every name is already famous. You are buying into the possibility that six months later, you will see the same artist halfway up a festival poster and remember the tiny Groningen room where everything first clicked. That is the appeal of Eurosonic Noorderslag 2027. It is cold outside, crowded inside and almost aggressively full of new music, but few festivals make being early feel this much like the main event. FAQs When is Eurosonic Noorderslag 2027? Eurosonic Noorderslag 2027 is officially scheduled for January 13 through January 16, 2027, in Groningen, the Netherlands. Noorderslag takes place on Saturday, January 16. Where will Eurosonic Noorderslag 2027 take place? Eurosonic showcases take place across venues in Groningen city centre. Noorderslag and most of the ESNS Conference take place at De Oosterpoort, Trompsingel 27, 9724 DA Groningen. When do Eurosonic Noorderslag 2027 tickets go on sale? Delegate Passes are on sale at the Medium rate. Public festival tickets and Noorderslag tickets are not available yet, and official 2027 fan-ticket prices have not been announced. Who is playing Eurosonic Noorderslag 2027? The ESNS27 artist lineup has not been announced. Ireland is the official focus country, so a large Irish showcase delegation is expected, but no performers should be treated as confirmed until ESNS publishes them.