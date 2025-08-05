     
 
Spacelab
Shim Shim
Exit Festival 2025

DATES: July 10 - 13

LOCATION: Novi Sad, Serbia, Europe
 

Exit Festival in Serbia is one of the world's foremost and popular festivals, with a lineup of rock, pop, indie rock and electronic music for a sizzling summer music festival! Check back for updates on Exit Festival 2025!

 

 

Exit Festival DATES AND LOCATION

 

The CONFIRMED Exit Festival 2025 dates are July 10 - 13 at the stunning ancient Petrovaradin fortress.

 

 

Exit Festival Lineup

 

The Exit Festival 2025 lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the Lineup section farther below to see who's performing. Check back for updates.

 

 

Exit Festival Tickets

 

Hit the Exit Festival 2025 tickets section below for details and access to passes:

 

The previous Exit Festival 2024 had Black Eyed Peas, Tom Morello, Gucci Mane, Carl Cox, Klangkuenstler, Maceo Plex, I Hate Models, Patrick Mason,  Black Coffee, Bonobo, Rudimental and more.

 


The Exit Festival location is the stunning ancient Petrodovian fortress.

 

It's a deep experience, with "40 stages and zones hidden between the walls of Petrodovian Fortress," including favorites like the Main Stage, Dance Arena, Explosive, No Sleep and more.

 

At Exit Festival you can create unforgettable experiences and make memories that will last forever.

 

Exit Festival

 

 

 

Hit the buttons below for ticket prices and access to passes:

 

What Is The Exit Festival 2025 Location?

 

Exit Festival is located at Petrovaradin fortress in Novi Sad, Serbia.

 

Throughout history, it was part of the Roman Empire, Kingdom of Hungary, Ottoman Empire, and Habsburg Monarchy, with its Fortress continually rebuilt while retaining strategic military importance. 

 

For the Exit Festival, it serves as an incredible back drop for a huge music festival.

 

 

 

 

 

What are the Exit Festival 2025 dates?

 

The official Exit Festival dates are July 10 - 13, 2025.

 

 

 

 

Exit Festival 2025 Schedule

 

The Exit Festival schedule of set times will be posted here when it's announced.

 

 

 

 

Exit Festival 2025 Lineup

 

The Exit Festival lineup for 2025 will be posted here when it's announced.
     

 

 

 

 
 
 
     
     
 

 

  
 
Spacelab
A community for music festivals, creators & influencers! A music festival platform, online store and digital magazine.
 
Creative Commons Copyright, 2024. Some Rights Reserved.
Spacelab is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 United States License. MORE >
         
