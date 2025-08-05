Exit Festival in Serbia is one of the world's foremost and popular festivals, with a lineup of rock, pop, indie rock and electronic music for a sizzling summer music festival! Check back for updates on Exit Festival 2025!

The CONFIRMED Exit Festival 2025 dates are July 10 - 13 at the stunning ancient Petrovaradin fortress.

The Exit Festival 2025 lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the Lineup section farther below to see who's performing. Check back for updates.

Hit the Exit Festival 2025 tickets section below for details and access to passes:



The previous Exit Festival 2024 had Black Eyed Peas, Tom Morello, Gucci Mane, Carl Cox, Klangkuenstler, Maceo Plex, I Hate Models, Patrick Mason, Black Coffee, Bonobo, Rudimental and more.



The Exit Festival location is the stunning ancient Petrodovian fortress.

It's a deep experience, with "40 stages and zones hidden between the walls of Petrodovian Fortress," including favorites like the Main Stage, Dance Arena, Explosive, No Sleep and more.

At Exit Festival you can create unforgettable experiences and make memories that will last forever.