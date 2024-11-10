Field Day Festival is kicking off the new year in Sydney with epic beats, sunny vibes, and an all-star lineup 🇦🇺🎉.

Start 2025 right with a day of dancing, good times, and unforgettable music in the heart of the city!

It’s an outdoor music festival in Sydney, located at The Domain. It has hip-hop, house, indie and electronic artists from all over the world.

It’s a popular yearly music event that brings in more than 20,000 people. The official date is Jan 1, 2025.

Hit the buttons below to check tickets and prices:

The schedule will be posted here when it's announced.

Chase & Status

Pendulum B2B Luude

Wilkinson

Rl Grime

Horsegiirl

Meduza

Sonny Fodera

Jyoty

Ben Hemsley

Joy (Anonymous)

Sam Alfred

Hannah Laing

Avalon Emerson

Jersey

Bunt.

Cassö

Issey Cross

D.O.D

Spacelab articles and festival guides might have affiliate links or receive compensation for products and services mentioned on this website.