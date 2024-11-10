   
 
Spacelab
TECH CREATORS FESTIVALS  MUSIC
USA Divider CANADA Divider UNITED KINGDOM Divider AUSTRALIA Divider EUROPE Divider ASIA
2024 Divider 2025 Divider FESTIVAL NEWS Divider MUSIC NEWS Divider   Divider STORE
 
     
     
 
     
 

Field Day Sydney 2025

  
     
  Field Day Festival 2025  
   
 

Field Day Festival is kicking off the new year in Sydney with epic beats, sunny vibes, and an all-star lineup 🇦🇺🎉.

 

Start 2025 right with a day of dancing, good times, and unforgettable music in the heart of the city!

 

It’s an outdoor music festival  in Sydney, located at The Domain. It has hip-hop, house, indie and electronic artists from all over the world.

 

Field Day Festival 2025

 

It’s a popular yearly music event that brings in more than 20,000 people. The official date is Jan 1, 2025.

 

 

 

Tickets

Hit the buttons below to check tickets and prices:

 

FIELD DAY TICKETS
 

FIELD DAY TICKETS AT VIAGOGO

 

Schedule

The schedule will be posted here when it's announced.

 

Lineup

Chase & Status

Pendulum B2B Luude

Wilkinson

Rl Grime

Horsegiirl

Meduza

Sonny Fodera

Jyoty

Ben Hemsley

Joy (Anonymous)

Sam Alfred

Hannah Laing

Avalon Emerson

Jersey

Bunt.

Cassö

Issey Cross

D.O.D

 

 

Spacelab articles and festival guides might have affiliate links or receive compensation for products and services mentioned on this website.

 
 
 
     
     
 

 

  
 
Spacelab
A community for music festivals, creators & influencers! A music festival platform, online store and digital magazine.
 
Creative Commons Copyright, 2024. Some Rights Reserved.
Spacelab is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 United States License. MORE >
         
FESTIVALS NEWS STORE CONNECT SPACELAB
USA TECH AMAZON FACEBOOK ABOUT
CANADA CREATORS ETSY INSTAGRAM CONTACT
UK     TWITTER ADVERTISE
AUSTRALIA     RSS PRIVACY
EUROPE       ETHICS
ASIA       FTC DISCLOSURE
2024       SEARCH
2025        
COACHELLA        
 
     
 

 